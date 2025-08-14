Penguins May Pivot Off Key Trades and Make Different Push

The Pittsburgh Penguins may be heading into the 2025-26 season with a very different plan than many expected. While management has signaled an intent to rebuild, no major veteran trades have been made, leaving the possibility that Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson all remain on the roster when camp opens.

All three have been mentioned in recent trade rumors, with insiders expecting at least one of them to be gone before the season begins. However, talk has gone silent, and there doesn’t seem to be an imminent deal in place. While there are plenty of interested parties, focus has shifted for many teams to PTO offers and seeking value in free agents who were overlooked.

If the trade silence continues, Pittsburgh may pivot off its quest to get solid returns for productive pieces. If they stand pat, they could ice a surprisingly competitive forward group. With Sidney Crosby, Rust, and Rakell leading the charge — plus Evgeni Malkin potentially getting more consistent linemates like Anthony Mantha or Thomas Novak — the Penguins’ top nine could be stronger than many expect this season.

Rookie Ville Koivunen might even crack the top six.

Josh Cybulski of Pro Hockey Rumors writes, “In any case, a top six like that is good enough to help the Penguins win some games, which might not be what Penguins fans are hoping for, especially with Gavin McKenna available in the NHL Entry Draft.”

Depth options such as Rutger McGroarty, Philip Tomasino, Blake Lizotte, and Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Danton Heinen, and Kevin Hayes round out the forward group.

What About Defense and Goaltending?

The bigger question mark lies on defense, where GM Kyle Dubas has amassed a crowded mix of reclamation projects and depth pieces, but few proven top-pair options. Cybulski writes, “All in all, Dubas has assembled 14 potential NHL defensemen for the Penguins to use this season, with only two or possibly three capable of playing on the top two pairs.”

There could be a trade or two to clear up some of the congestion.

Goaltending could decide the season. If Tristan Jarry and newcomer Arturs Silovs can provide league-average play, Pittsburgh might push for a Wild Card spot. While not the original plan, keeping their veterans could give the Penguins a dangerous — if aging — lineup capable of spoiling expectations.

