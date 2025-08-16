Dubas Holds the Cards in Potential Leafs Trade for Top Penguins Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ search for a top-six winger has intensified after Mitch Marner’s departure. Still, as the free-agent market thins out, one familiar figure may be in the perfect position to dictate terms: former Leafs general manager and current Pittsburgh Penguins boss, Kyle Dubas.

Toronto has been linked to several names this summer, but the most realistic trade options now appear to be Penguins wingers Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Both are coming off strong seasons — Rakell scored 35 goals and 70 points, while Rust notched a career-best 65 points, including 31 goals. Each carries a manageable cap hit just over $5 million with three years left on their deals.

The Leafs have done an adequate job adding multiple lower-tier pieces than Marner to fill the offensive hole he leaves behind, but despite all the additions, there isn’t a legitimate top-six scorer among the bunch. Perhaps Matias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy, or Dakota Joshua fit alongside Auston Matthews or John Tavares. But, that’s a big maybe.

Why Upgrading During the Season Might Not Be So Easy for the Maple Leafs

But here’s the catch: Dubas knows the Leafs inside and out. He drafted Easton Cowan, signed Calle Järnkrok, and understands Toronto’s cap situation as well as anyone in the league. That familiarity gives him leverage, especially with GM Brad Treliving under increasing pressure to add scoring if his three new additions struggle to find their footing.

Rickard Rakell Bryan Rust Penguins

The Penguins, meanwhile, aren’t in any rush. Dubas doesn’t need to move either Rakell or Rust this summer, and both could still bring value to Pittsburgh’s lineup until the trade deadline. That patience means Toronto may have to pay a premium, with conversations likely starting around Cowan or another top prospect. In other words, if the Leafs want help now, Dubas is holding the cards.

There are complications, of course. Rakell has a limited no-trade clause and doesn’t want to leave Pittsburgh. Perhaps that changes later in the season, but for now, it’s likely he blocks several destinations as part of his trade protection. The Leafs would need to clear additional cap space, and moving Järnkrok and David Kämpf haven’t exactly been a piece of cake.

Still, if Toronto wants a proven scorer, Pittsburgh makes a ton of sense because they have two available.

For Dubas, the situation is ideal. He can extract maximum value from a desperate buyer — and that buyer just happens to be his former team. He’s not exactly looking to do them any favors.

