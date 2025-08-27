Penguins Have Timeline for Malkin Decision, Trade Options Included

Pegged as a potential lottery team, the Pittsburgh Penguins head into the 2025-26 season without much of a chance to compete, but with some big-name veterans on the roster with a lot to care about. For Sidney Crosby, it’s about winning and loyalty. For Evgeni Malkin, it’s about possibly closing out a chapter in his NHL career.

Wes Crosby of NHL.com writes, “After this season, there’s a chance Malkin will become the first piece to retire from arguably the Penguins’ most decorated era.” When he says, “there’s a chance”, it’s because neither the Penguins nor Malkin has committed to a decision on his future.

At 39, the veteran center is in the final year of his four-year contract, and the team has yet to decide whether he will return beyond this season. That said, they do seem to have a timeline on when that decision, at least from their end, will be made.

Penguins Intend Meet With Malkin During the Olympic Break

GM Kyle Dubas outlined a clear timeline for discussions: “I talked to ‘Geno’ at the end of the year in the exit meeting and then followed up with him. It’s the last year of his contract, and it’s been a topic of discussion… We’ll meet at the international break, at the Olympic break… see where Geno’s at and then meet after the year.”

Malkin, with 1,346 career points and three Stanley Cups, has been a cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s most celebrated era. This season could mark the beginning of the end, but Dubas’ timeline gives both the player and the team flexibility to make the right decision. By then, Malkin may decide he’s not ready to hang up his skates. Conversely, even though reports suggest the Penguins told Malkin this would be his last season with the team, that seems undetermined, and they might feel differently.

Understanding there’s a lot to think about this season, Malkin and the Penguins may have a lot more clarity by the Olympic break. That will give both sides and other teams an idea of how to proceed heading into the NHL trade deadline. If Malkin becomes an option, he’ll have several suitors.

