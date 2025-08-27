Oilers Insider Drops Hint on Potential Breakout Player

Expect Vasily Podkolzin to have a big year for the Edmonton Oilers, at least according to Oilers Now host and team color commentator Bob Stauffer.

Stauff is plugged in when it comes to the franchise, so if he’s hinting at something, it’s either because he’s heard rumblings or he’s got a good sense of what the organization is thinking. Having hinted prior that he thinks an extension could be coming for Podkolzin, it makes sense he sees the winger as a potential breakout candidate in 2025-26.

Stauffer wrote:

“One player that will be interesting to watch this season is Vasily Podkolzin. He led the @EdmontonOilers in hits (211) last season. Took on PK duties. Going into year 2 of 2-year deal (1M AAV). Can he contribute more offence? Works hard!”

Fan Reaction to Podkolzin Getting Early Love from an Oilers Insider

Fans are buzzing about Podkolzin as a potential go-to guy for the team, praising his work ethic, on-ice awareness, and grit. Reactions to Stauffer’s post included fans highlighting Podkolzin’s two-way game, noting he positions himself well in both offensive and defensive zones and can drop the gloves when needed.

Adding the character the team has been missing, and certainly lost with some of the departures this summer, supporters hope he increases his offensive output, with some projecting at least 35 points or a stat line around 15 goals and 20+ assists.

There’s optimism he could take a “big step” this season, though a few caution that he could be a bit more selfish in the offensive zone to maximize scoring chances. He was a low-risk addition, and if re-signed, the hope is that the team gets him at another bargain number. He could emerge as a key contributor for Edmonton and having players do so at a good dollar value is paramount to winning a Stanley Cup.

Adam Power (@Scrats79): “It’s the work ethic for me. He knows where to be on the ice on both sides of the puck. He has a good shot I wish he would use more. One of the best players in the world likes playing with him for a reason because he sees the potential in him too.”

Oiler4Life (@Oiler4LYF): “Agreed. Character guy that can drop the mitts when needed to as well. Very Klim-like… hope we start valuing these guys more. This team lost a lot of character… needs character guys back.”

