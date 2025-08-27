Featured
Depth, Matthews, and the Maple Leafs’ $9.75M Trade
With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season with a few critical questions still unanswered. Among the biggest is who will step up offensively, replacing Marner’s 102 points.
It’s not fair for the Leafs to ask that of any one player, especially because GM Brad Treliving didn’t go out and acquire a scorer or playmaker with the same kind of pedigree as the one who left. Treliving says it will require a group effort, and he’s not wrong. Can this group meet the challenge? Time will tell.
The Leafs will look to Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli, and Nicolas Roy, for starters. Bringing in nearly $9.7 million in trade assets and a combined 63 points from last season still leave the Leafs with a net negative in terms of offense. Treliving suggested the team could explore trade options for a top-six forward as the season unfolds. There is currently little available, but this could change by the first part of 2026.
Can Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, And Knies Do The Heavy Lifting?
Nylander and Tavares will need to maintain or surpass what they brought last season, but a heavier load will be placed squarely on the shoulders of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.
Matthews posted 78 points in 67 games last season despite missing 15 contests, but the void left by Marner puts additional pressure on the captain to lead the charge. Who lines up alongside Matthews and Knies in top offensive roles will be one of the more intriguing battles in training camp.
Toronto is also counting on Nicholas Robertson to take the next step. The 23-year-old, signed to a one-year deal, has flashes of elite scoring potential but needs consistency to make a real impact. Treliving remains optimistic, saying, “He’s still a young player, he’s still an evolving player, but he’s got a skillset and he shoots it in the net.” He added, “That’s a good skillset to have.”
The leash might not be long on this player. If Roberston doesn’t find his second gear early, trade talk will surface.
