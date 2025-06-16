Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Told Next Season His Last with Penguins: Trade Coming?
Evgeni Malkin has been informed that he won’t be brought back to the Pittsburgh Penguins after his current contract expires.
Evgeni Malkin‘s legendary run with the Pittsburgh Penguins appears to be nearing its end. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Penguins do not plan to offer the veteran center a contract extension. They will let him play out the final season on his deal (not that they have much choice) and then they intend to move on.
Yohe writes, “Evgeni Malkin will return for his 20th campaign with the Penguins next season.” He adds, “It will be his last in Pittsburgh.”
The Penguins are seemingly forcing Malkin’s hand if he wants to play hockey after next season. He’s publicly said he has no desire to play for any other team. However, he’s not made it known he’s ready to say this deal is his last. As such, if he wants to play, it will have to be somewhere else.
Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the 2009 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, has been a cornerstone of the franchise for two decades. His current contract carries a $6.1 million cap hit, and while he’d likely sign a team-friendly deal to finish out his career with the Penguins, the organization has gotten ahead of anyone having to make that decision by confirming their intent to go another direction, regardless of the contract.
The team has struggled in recent seasons and is gearing more toward getting younger. Speculation is that they will listen on trades for veterans still under contract — all but Sidney Crosby.
Could a Trade Happen Before Malkin’s Deal Runs Out?
Interestingly, fan speculation has linked Malkin to a potential trade to the Florida Panthers. If he knows he’s going to keep playing and that the Penguins aren’t bringing him back, maybe he’ll waive his no-move to help facilitate a deal to a team he’d potentially like to sign with. The Panthers have been the best team in the NHL for some time and they’ve done well adding veterans other teams have thrown in the towel on (see Brad Marchand).
Next: Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Shell-Shocked Oilers Turning to Familiar Face in Goal for Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers need to pick a goaltender for Game 6 and it sounds...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA
The Toronto Maple Leafs might offer a unique contract to Brad Marchand, while likely...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
2026 Olympic Teams Each Announce First Six Roster Members
The IIHF has started announcing the first six members of the 2026 Olympics hockey...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Brad Marchand Becoming a Trade Deadline Legend for Panthers
Brad Marchand is now a Conn Smythe favorite and a Hall of Famer, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Gavrikov Drawing Free Agent Interest After Career Year — Could Rangers Overpay?
After a breakout season with the Kings, Vladislav Gavrikov is a top target in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Says to Expect a Big Change for Oilers in Game 5
Connor McDavid talked about the Edmonton Oilers and their game plan for Game 5...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Avs, Lightning
NHL Trade talk Weekend rumors: Latest on the Maple Leafs, Lightning, Canucks, and Avalanche.
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Alex Pietrangelo’s Future in Doubt, Fallout for Golden Knights
There is talk Alex Pietrangelo might miss next season with injury issues. What does...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Jonathan Toews Expected to Decide Future Before NHL Draft
Jonathan Toews is close to an NHL return and plans to choose his team...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Did Something No Other Team Has Done in a Stanley Cup Final
Draisaitl’s overtime winner was the first time in Stanley Cup Final history a team...