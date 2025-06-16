Evgeni Malkin Told Next Season His Last with Penguins: Trade Coming?

Evgeni Malkin‘s legendary run with the Pittsburgh Penguins appears to be nearing its end. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Penguins do not plan to offer the veteran center a contract extension. They will let him play out the final season on his deal (not that they have much choice) and then they intend to move on.

Yohe writes, “Evgeni Malkin will return for his 20th campaign with the Penguins next season.” He adds, “It will be his last in Pittsburgh.”

Evgeni Malkin Penguins trade retirement

The Penguins are seemingly forcing Malkin’s hand if he wants to play hockey after next season. He’s publicly said he has no desire to play for any other team. However, he’s not made it known he’s ready to say this deal is his last. As such, if he wants to play, it will have to be somewhere else.

Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the 2009 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, has been a cornerstone of the franchise for two decades. His current contract carries a $6.1 million cap hit, and while he’d likely sign a team-friendly deal to finish out his career with the Penguins, the organization has gotten ahead of anyone having to make that decision by confirming their intent to go another direction, regardless of the contract.

The team has struggled in recent seasons and is gearing more toward getting younger. Speculation is that they will listen on trades for veterans still under contract — all but Sidney Crosby.

Could a Trade Happen Before Malkin’s Deal Runs Out?

Interestingly, fan speculation has linked Malkin to a potential trade to the Florida Panthers. If he knows he’s going to keep playing and that the Penguins aren’t bringing him back, maybe he’ll waive his no-move to help facilitate a deal to a team he’d potentially like to sign with. The Panthers have been the best team in the NHL for some time and they’ve done well adding veterans other teams have thrown in the towel on (see Brad Marchand).

Next: Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA

