Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets

The coaching carousel in the NHL never seems to come to a complete stop, and the latest rumor circulating involves the Columbus Blue Jackets and the legendary goaltender-turned-coach Patrick Roy. Elliotte Friedman reports that the Blue Jackets may have reached out to Roy, who recently led his Quebec Remparts to victory as the QMJHL Champions.
This news has sparked speculation about Roy coming back to the NHL, how he would fit in Columbus, and if the team would retain the services of assistant coach Pascal Vincent. A potential collaboration between the two experienced coaches could be an interesting direction for the franchise.
Considering the potential candidates available, going with both Roy and Vincent would be an intriguing and perhaps polarizing decision. Both would bring unique qualities to the table that could benefit the club, and Roy’s competitiveness and extensive playing experience make him an authoritative figure who instantly commands respect from players. He has proven his ability to guide a team to success, evident in his recent triumph with the Remparts. On the other hand, Vincent is praised for his exceptional communication skills and strategic thinking, particularly when it comes to working with young players. With their combined strengths, the duo could provide a winning formula for the Blue Jackets.
Still, one has to wonder if the Blue Jackets would be better served to go with an experienced coach, one that doesn’t have a reputation for being so firey.
Would Roy Be The Best Choice In Columbus?
Roy’s previous stint as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche ended on a less-than-ideal note. However, Mark Scheig of the Hockey Writers believes that if Roy feels ready and has learned from his experiences, he could be an excellent fit for the Blue Jackets. The desire to prove himself in the NHL and demonstrate his ability to handle the challenges of a head coaching position fuels Roy’s determination.
So too, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Roy’s recent change in representation suggests that he may be contemplating a return to the NHL. Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in his services, including the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. As the search for the right fit continues, the possibility of Roy joining the Blue Jackets remains an intriguing prospect.
