Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

So long as the Blackhawks are still in the running to draft Bedard, it’s possible that Kane is not in too much of a hurry to get out of Chicago. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is just 33 years old. He still has a few good years left in the tank, and it’s ultimately going to be up to him if he wants to finish his career with another organization, or grind it out with Chicago, helping the franchise get back to top form. Granted, Bedard isn’t going to repair all the on-ice issues the Blackhawks have, but he could certainly help.

No Free Lunch: Blackhawks Aren’t Guaranteed Bedard

The simple fact is that there are several NHL clubs in a heated race toward the bottom right now. Chicago isn’t the only team with a pitch for the bottom wrung of the NHL standings. There’s the Arizona Coyotes organization, which seems to have become something of a hopeless franchise. The Montreal Canadiens, while adding Juraj Slafkovský, are still in the middle of a major rebuild. And the San Jose Sharks are laboring the under the burden of some bad contracts, including Erik Karlsson and Marc-Édouard Vlasic.

The #SJSharks lose both games in Prague. #FallHard4Bedard is going extremely well! — Fantasy Hockey Lifer – Victor Nuño (@VictorNuno12) October 8, 2022

Of course, even if Chicago does land at the bottom of the league, it’s still not guaranteed that they will secure the first-overall pick. There’s a lot that has to go right, or, well, wrong for the Blackhawks to lay claim to Bedard. It’s not something that the organization should be focusing its hopes on. It’s very rare that a draft pick turns an entire franchise around, but stranger things have happened.

Possible Patrick Kane Trade

It’s still unclear what the Blackhawks would get in return for Kane, should they decide to pursue a trade. The most likely possibility is that Kane gets moved for young talent, draft picks, and perhaps some future assets. What Kane should be concerned about is getting shipped to a team that finds itself in a similar situation as Chicago. There would be next-to-no benefit for him in that scenario. But it may not be up to him.

Patrick Kane Upper Deck Blackhawks ESPY

It’s feasible that Kane gets offered up to a playoff contender around the trade deadline, but the teams that would be interested would have to be prepared to cough up some serious talent. There’s no question that Kane would be a boon for any team looking to go deep in the postseason, but the loss of developing talent could be devastating.

Related: Top 4 Trade Destinations For Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane

Teams are also going to be looking at more than just the name. Though Kane hasn’t been potting goals as much as he did in his younger years, he’s still producing in a way that could be attractive to potential buyers. Last season, Kane put up 26 goals and 66 assists, for a total of 92 points over the course of 78 contests. He’s still a productive player who’s just lost some of the additional production that comes with top-tier linemates. The downside to Kane is that he’s not the most reliable defensive forward in the world. Any team interested in him will have to keep that in mind.

Final Thoughts on Kane Waiting for Bedard

Though Kane has seen some decline in his production, he’s still the top-notch player he always was. It’s likely that he doesn’t move before it’s certain that Bedard is no longer an option for the Blackhawks. As with any NHL player, they show up to win games with a team they believe in. Kane has been with Chicago his entire career, and there’s something to be said for sticking with the franchise that one has experienced so much success with. However, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities of where Kane could possibly go, but it’s likely that he remains right there in the Windy City.

Related: Latest on Rumors Oilers Pursuing Patrick Kane Trade