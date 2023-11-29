Giordano Injury Means Maple Leafs to Rush Blue Line Trade

In a blow to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup, Mark Giordano exited Tuesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers in the first period, nursing a lower-body injury. Unfortunately, head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged that Giordano is set to “miss some time,”. This compounds the team’s already existing defensive challenges, having previously lost key players less than two months into the season.
With half of their top-six defense from the opening night now sidelined, the Maple Leafs are depleted. They face an urgent need for information on John Klingberg’s status, something that should come this week. Keefe and GM Brad Treliving emphasized the importance of securing specifics to fortify the team’s blue line. From there, they can formulate a strategic plan.
The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke suggests the most obvious target is the Calgary Flames. It would be the most logical move. General managers from both teams share connections, and the Flames have defensive assets like Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev. Zadorov reportedly expressed interest in a trade and Tanev is a Toronto native. However, Kloke also notes the Flames might not be in a hurry to make a trade considering their improved play.
Who Might the Maple Leafs Target for Their Blue Line?
Analyst Frank Seravalli outlined several veteran options that the Maple Leafs might consider in the trade market. Among the potential targets are Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov from the Flames, Andrew Peeke from the Blue Jackets, Alexandre Carrier from the Predators, Will Borgen from the Kraken, Mario Ferraro from the Sharks, and Travis Sanheim from the Flyers.
As the Maple Leafs grapple with the dual challenges of injuries and defensive gaps, the team is poised to try and make a move, but the trick will be navigating the market where teams know they are in a bind. The Maple Leafs haven’t exactly built a comfortable lead in their division, so losses piling up because they lack the necessary defenders could put them in a bad position. Teams are aware that Treliving might be in a rush.
