Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Contract Extension in the Works

Elias Pettersson is setting the ice on fire in the 2023-24 NHL season, currently leading the league in scoring with a remarkable 25 points in just 15 games. The Vancouver Canucks’ dynamic forward has become the offensive linchpin for the team, showcasing his prowess with an impressive 18 assists, tying with teammate Quinn Hughes.

Still without an extension in place, it makes sense that conversations might ramp up considering the Canucks understanding that this team would not be where it is without him. The anticipation for a contract extension for Pettersson is building, and Canucks GM Patrik Allvin confirmed ongoing negotiations during Tuesday’s GM Meeting in Toronto. Allvin expressed optimism, stating, “Hopefully we’ll get it done sooner rather than later,” highlighting the urgency to secure the services of the league’s leading scorer.

#Canucks GM Patrik Allvin says he’s chipping away at an extension for the league’s leading scorer, Elias Pettersson.



“Hopefully we’ll get it done sooner rather than later.”@DailyFaceoff story from Tuesday’s GM Meeting in Toronto:https://t.co/tpDXyjEvop — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 14, 2023

To understand just how zoned in Pettersson is this season, he personally approached Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet to apologize for what he deemed a subpar game last week. This is the same player leading the league in points. Clearly, his commitment to excellence extends beyond the stat sheet and his dedication to maintaining a high standard of play knows no bounds. The Canucks can’t afford to lose a player like this.

The 25-year-old forward’s current scoring spree aligns with a trend of continuous improvement. In the previous season, Pettersson notched a career-high 102 points, marking the highest individual point total for a Canuck since Daniel Sedin in the 2010-11 season.

What Will It Cost the Canucks To Get This Done?

As Pettersson’s contract negotiation unfolds, the cost for retaining this elite talent remains uncertain. The forward is a pending restricted free agent, giving the Canucks exclusive negotiating rights. While the team could wait until the end of the season, the preference is to secure the franchise player’s future before then. Understandable, considering their record this year and his performance.

Elias Pettersson Canucks trade talk

Despite the potential for a significant payday, Pettersson has adopted a patient approach, emphasizing his focus on the game rather than contract talks. In an interview with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman earlier this offseason, he stated, “I’ve got one more year left over there, and I don’t want to rush into anything because I still don’t know myself if it’s going to be a short-term or long-term [contract].”

As his season continues, should he stay on this pace, his strategy to wait might have been a wise one.

With the Canucks surging as one of the top teams in the NHL, Pettersson’s outstanding performance adds another layer of excitement for fans, but it also sets up the organization to have to pony up in a major way to get him to ink a long-term extension.

When Pettersson’s agent, Pat Brisson was asked to confirm negotiations, he responded via text message, “We continue to have conversations, but I prefer to keep things on the low-key for now.”

