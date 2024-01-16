Update: Patrick Kane to Miss Time for Red Wings With Injury

Head coach Derek Lalonde has confirmed that forward Patrick Kane will be sidelined for the remaining two games of the Red Wings’ road trip. The star player sustained a lower-body injury during Sunday’s match against the Maple Leafs. While not great news for the Red Wings, and he will miss time, immediate reaction is that this could have been a lot worse.
It’s noteworthy that the injury is reported not to be related to his surgically repaired hip, providing some reassurance about the nature of the setback.
Having inked a one-year, $2.75 million deal in late November, the 35-year-old veteran has showcased his prowess with seven goals and nine assists across 19 games. The Red Wings currently secure the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, boasting a commendable 22-16-5 record after 43 games.
As this season rolls along and is almost at the midway point for many clubs, the Red Wings have grappled with injuries affecting various positions in their lineup. Earlier in the year, Detroit faced the absence of forwards Dylan Larkin, Klim Kostin, and JT Compher for extended periods. Additionally, goalies Ville Husso and Alex Lyon have both been sidelined at different points during the 2023-24 season. The team has navigated these challenges, demonstrating resilience in managing the impact of key players being temporarily unavailable due to injuries.
Kane’s Health a Huge Factor in His Future With Red Wings
Kane has been a consistent producer since joining the team, but it’s not clear what his future holds. Pierre LeBrun recently wrote in an article that the Red Wings are contemplating three options; sign him, trade him, or decide what to do in the offseason. Injuries and his ability to stay healthy will be a key factor in any decision.
