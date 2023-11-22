Patrick Kane Decision Coming “Any Day Now”, Wanted Rangers

Emily Kaplan of ESPN says a free agent decision by Patrick Kane is coming “any day now”. When asked about teams that could be in the final mix of clubs looking to sign him, she gave a rundown of at least six. These are six that have shown interest or have a legitimate shot.
While speaking on The Drop on ESPN, Kaplan mentioned the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, among others as the clubs closest to signing Kane. Interestingly, she also noted that it sounded like Kane’s preference was to “run it back” with the New York Rangers. But, GM Chris Drury told the winger to pump the brakes on the idea because of their cap space situation. She added that if he winds up there, it will be for a lot less than he could make elsewhere and that he’ll have forced himself into that situation there.
Part of the reason Kane wants to go back to New York is to make good on his first run. He was quite frustrated that he was so hampered by his hip issues. “He felt like he was basically playing on one leg,” say Kaplan.
Drury Isn’t Likely to Budge on Kane
Reiterating that the cap space is a major issue, Kaplan also noted that the GM doesn’t want to mess up the good mojo the team currently has going. She noted that he “didn’t want to mess up what they have going with Peter Laviolette.”
The team that has been the most aggressive has been the Florida Panthers, she reports. That report matches what some other insiders have said. Greg Wyshynski said that the Panthers can offer playing with a top center, which not every other team can do.
