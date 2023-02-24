Panthers’ Spencer Knight Enters NHL Player Assistance Program

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite amount of time moving forward, as he has stepped away to receive care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHL and NHLPA.

While there is always plenty of speculation regarding any player who voluntarily enters the Player Assistance Program, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now said in a recent article that Knight is not believed to be dealing with a drug or alcohol related issue.

“We are all concerned about Spencer’s wellbeing,” Knight’s agent Jordan Neumann told Florida Hockey Now this afternoon. “The organization has been outstanding and cooperative every step of the way. We are looking forward to him returning to play in the near future.”

Knight, 21, is in his second season with the Panthers, one in which he has posted a 3.18 goals against average (GAA) along with a .901 save percentage (SV%). Having been selected 13th at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he is being viewed as the organizations future franchise netminder, and has shown glimpses of just how good he is capable of being through his 57 game career thus far.

Despite the glimpses of his potential, however, Knight’s play hasn’t been fantastic this season, which resulted in the Panthers sending him to the American Hockey League for the second time this year on Wednesday. However, with this latest news, his demotion has been voided, and won’t be readdressed until he is ready to get back on the ice.

As mentioned, Knight’s time spent in the Player Assistance Program is completely up to him, meaning a return date is completely unknown at this time. From a hockey perspective, the Panthers would obviously love to get their young talented netminder back up and running, but this is one of those situations that goes to show there are things in life far more important than hockey. We wish Knight nothing but the best and hope he is able to get the treatment he needs.

