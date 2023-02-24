Panthers’ Spencer Knight Enters NHL Player Assistance Program

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite amount of time moving forward, as he has stepped away to receive care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHL and NHLPA.
Related: Matthews & Keefe Weigh In on Maple Leafs Losing Muzzin
While there is always plenty of speculation regarding any player who voluntarily enters the Player Assistance Program, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now said in a recent article that Knight is not believed to be dealing with a drug or alcohol related issue.
“We are all concerned about Spencer’s wellbeing,” Knight’s agent Jordan Neumann told Florida Hockey Now this afternoon. “The organization has been outstanding and cooperative every step of the way. We are looking forward to him returning to play in the near future.”
Knight, 21, is in his second season with the Panthers, one in which he has posted a 3.18 goals against average (GAA) along with a .901 save percentage (SV%). Having been selected 13th at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he is being viewed as the organizations future franchise netminder, and has shown glimpses of just how good he is capable of being through his 57 game career thus far.
Despite the glimpses of his potential, however, Knight’s play hasn’t been fantastic this season, which resulted in the Panthers sending him to the American Hockey League for the second time this year on Wednesday. However, with this latest news, his demotion has been voided, and won’t be readdressed until he is ready to get back on the ice.
As mentioned, Knight’s time spent in the Player Assistance Program is completely up to him, meaning a return date is completely unknown at this time. From a hockey perspective, the Panthers would obviously love to get their young talented netminder back up and running, but this is one of those situations that goes to show there are things in life far more important than hockey. We wish Knight nothing but the best and hope he is able to get the treatment he needs.
Next: Bruins Trade for Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 days ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 week ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
Pingback: Panthers’ Spencer Knight Enters NHL Player Assistance Program Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News - Its Playoff Hockey