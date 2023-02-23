Bruins Trade for Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway

The Boston Bruins are trading for both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway as per multiple sources on Thursday. The Washington Capitals announced that they were pulling both players from their lineup and just minutes later, the trade reports started to surface that it was the Bruins who had landed both players in the deal.

The Capitals are retaining 50% of Orlov’s salary in the deal. The Wild got involved as a third team and acquired a 2023 5th Round Pick (from BOS) for retaining 25% of Orlov’s contract and sent Andrei Svetlakov to the Capitals. This is the second time the Wild have been involved in a big trade as a third-party broker. They were also involved in the Toronto and St. Louis deal for Ryan O’Reilly.

David Pagnotta is reporting that the Capitals and Orlov were having contract discussions, but things didn’t go well. He writes, “Had heard Orlov was looking for a six-year extension from the Capitals, who countered with three years. Sides never got too far along, leading to a move.” As a result, and with the Capitals falling down the standings, the trade was worked on and finalized rather quickly.

The Capitals officially announced the trade a few minutes ago and wrote, they have acquired a 2023 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and forward Craig Smith from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway.

Caps’ GM Brian McLellan said of the trade: “We would like to thank Dmitry and Garnet for their contributions to our organization. Dmitry has been with our organization for almost 14 years and was a key contributor in helping us win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Garnet has been an important part of our team and a role model off the ice for his contributions to our community. We wish both players all the best with Boston.”

There was talk that the Bruins were close on a deal for Vladislav Gavrikov. This likely takes them out of the running for the defenseman.

