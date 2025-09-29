Should Oilers Trade Stecher or Emberson to Keep Promising D-Man?

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a tricky roster crunch on defense, one that could cost them Alec Regula, a player they’ve invested significant time and patience in. Regula, claimed off waivers from Boston last December, has turned heads in camp. The catch? To send him to Bakersfield for development, he must clear waivers—and Boston, his former team, might gladly take him back.

The 6-foot-4 defender has shown promise and arguably won a spot on the roster over players like Troy Stecher and or Ty Emberson. So too, Stecher and Emberson aren’t likely key parts of the Oilers future. Both are solid depth options now, but neither seems like a key part of the team’s next three, four, or five seasons. Regula, on the other hand, could be.

After missing last season recovering from knee surgery, he’s finally healthy and showing signs of the potential GM Stan Bowman has long believed in. Losing him for nothing would sting, especially after a year of rehab under the Oilers’ watch.

Alec Regula Edmonton Oilers

That overlap of defensemen on that right side in a bottom-pairing role creates a difficult choice: risk losing a young defenseman with upside, or sacrifice a veteran. One option gaining traction is exploring a trade.

Could the Oilers Get Anything for Stecher or Emberson?

If the Oilers can move Stecher or Emberson for a draft pick or depth forward, it would ease the logjam and create space to keep Regula on the roster. Stecher is a pending UFA that might not be re-signed. Trading him takes away a depth option, but the Oilers appear to have others ready to take a step into the NHL. Emberson has this year and next on a deal that pays him $1.3 million. He just signed his new deal with the Oilers in April of 2025. It seems strange to assume they would move on so quickly. Then again, the Oilers might not have seen the progression coming from Regula’s game.

Emberson is younger, but less proven at the top level. He might be the player to hold onto. Then again, Stecher showed well when asked to serve spot duty in the playoffs. The Oilers know what he is, as might other teams.

With Jake Walman temporarily sidelined, the Oilers have a little more time to make a decision. Still, the clock is ticking.

