Edmonton Oilers
Should Oilers Trade Stecher or Emberson to Keep Promising D-Man?
The Edmonton Oilers must make tough decisions on defense. Find out why Alec Regula is key to their future roster strategy.
The Edmonton Oilers are facing a tricky roster crunch on defense, one that could cost them Alec Regula, a player they’ve invested significant time and patience in. Regula, claimed off waivers from Boston last December, has turned heads in camp. The catch? To send him to Bakersfield for development, he must clear waivers—and Boston, his former team, might gladly take him back.
The 6-foot-4 defender has shown promise and arguably won a spot on the roster over players like Troy Stecher and or Ty Emberson. So too, Stecher and Emberson aren’t likely key parts of the Oilers future. Both are solid depth options now, but neither seems like a key part of the team’s next three, four, or five seasons. Regula, on the other hand, could be.
After missing last season recovering from knee surgery, he’s finally healthy and showing signs of the potential GM Stan Bowman has long believed in. Losing him for nothing would sting, especially after a year of rehab under the Oilers’ watch.
That overlap of defensemen on that right side in a bottom-pairing role creates a difficult choice: risk losing a young defenseman with upside, or sacrifice a veteran. One option gaining traction is exploring a trade.
Could the Oilers Get Anything for Stecher or Emberson?
If the Oilers can move Stecher or Emberson for a draft pick or depth forward, it would ease the logjam and create space to keep Regula on the roster. Stecher is a pending UFA that might not be re-signed. Trading him takes away a depth option, but the Oilers appear to have others ready to take a step into the NHL. Emberson has this year and next on a deal that pays him $1.3 million. He just signed his new deal with the Oilers in April of 2025. It seems strange to assume they would move on so quickly. Then again, the Oilers might not have seen the progression coming from Regula’s game.
Emberson is younger, but less proven at the top level. He might be the player to hold onto. Then again, Stecher showed well when asked to serve spot duty in the playoffs. The Oilers know what he is, as might other teams.
With Jake Walman temporarily sidelined, the Oilers have a little more time to make a decision. Still, the clock is ticking.
Next: Insider Says Oilers Could Carry 5 Rookies on Opening Night
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Should Oilers Trade Stecher or Emberson to Keep Promising D-Man?
The Edmonton Oilers must make tough decisions on defense. Find out why Alec Regula...
-
Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman
What does Jake Walman's day-to-day status mean for the Oilers? Find out how his...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
Stay updated with the latest NHL weekend rumors, including discussions around Connor McDavid, Carter...
-
Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Discover the creative ideas teams propose to acquire Connor McDavid and how they might...
-
Insider Says Teams Will Try to Convince Fleury to Not Retire
Explore the excitement surrounding Fleury's retirement. Is a comeback in the works after his...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns
Noah Dobson has generated excitement and concern with his play in Montreal. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 5 days ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...