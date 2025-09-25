Panthers Await Update After Aleksander Barkov Leaves Practice Injured

The Florida Panthers have to be holding their breath on Thursday after captain Aleksander Barkov left practice with an apparent right leg injury. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald posted a photo of Barkov being assisted by trainers and reported that he eventually required help from two staff members to leave the ice.

The incident happened during an early practice offensive-zone drill at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. It was the first official practice for several of Florida’s NHL regulars, including Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand.

If this is anything serious, this is clearly awful news for the Florida Panthers, who will already be without Matthew Tkachuk to open the season.

Head coach Paul Maurice offered only limited information following practice, noting that Barkov was still being evaluated. “He’s still getting looked at,” Maurice said. “We should have more clarity on Friday.”

The Panthers are looking to defend their Stanley Cup championship from 2024-25 and be a three-peat team this season. Unfortunately, things are not off to a promising start. Barkov, one of the NHL’s most respected two-way forwards, is coming off another productive season. He posted 71 points in 67 games for the Panthers, adding another 22 points in 23 playoff games. He has played a central role in Florida’s back-to-back successful playoff runs.

While the severity of the injury is not yet known, we’ll keep this post updated as more news becomes available.

