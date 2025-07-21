Revisited McDavid-to-Devils Trade Pitch Could Have Delivered Quinn Hughes to Oilers

A popular poll account on X.com was revisited this weekend. After two years and the draft picks in the proposed trade were selected, we now know what that hypothetical trade would have looked like, and debate over who would have won the deal was motivation for some interesting comments.

The trade in question was a once-hypothetical 2022 trade proposal that would have sent Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie from the Edmonton Oilers to the New Jersey Devils. The original mock deal included Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Damon Severson, and three first-round picks heading the other way. At the time of the poll, 46.6% of respondents said the Oilers shouldn’t make the deal.

Now, in 2025, the poll account revisited the trade with updated names. To Edmonton would have been Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Damon Severson, Simon Nemec, Quintin Musty, Anton Silayev.

Would the Oilers Do This Trade Today?

The idea that the Oilers would ever consider trading McDavid seems preposterous. That said, a lot can change in three seasons.

McDavid remains in his prime and is fresh off two disappointing Stanley Cup Final losses. There is talk about what decision he’ll make a pending UFA at the end of the 2025-26 season, even though most inisders believe he’ll re-sign with the Oilers. Yet, as of now, his contract future remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Jack and Luke Hughes have become quite the tandem in New Jersey. If the Oilers were going to trade McDavid, those would be two players Edmonton should be excited to have. Not only that, but adding the Hughes brothers would open up a pathway to Quinn Hughes coming to Edmonton. Reports suggests he’s as likely to jump ship from Vancouver to join his brothers as he is to sign an extension.

If McDavid has to go, all three Hughes brothers is a nice return. Add to that Simon Nemec, Quintin Musty, Anton Silayev, along with Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, and others… Obviously, we know some of the pieces would have had to change from the 2022 trade.

One has to wonder if the Devils do this trade, assuming they catch wind that Quinn is likely on his way.

What would you do if you were the Oilers?

