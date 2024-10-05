Pacioretty Indirectly Insults Former Teams While Praising Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty was being complimentary of his new teammates in Toronto when he spoke to the media ahead of the team’s final preseason game on Saturday. As the Leafs get set to take on the Detroit Red Wings, Pacioretty will be in the lineup, his final game before the Leafs either need to sign him to a contract or cut him loose.
Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is the hardest group I’ve ever been a part of.” Considering how many teams Pacioretty has played for throughout his NHL career, that’s high praise. It’s also somewhat of an indirect shot at his former teams.
One person on Twitter wrote, “Can someone remind me where he played the majority of his career?” Everyday Sens responded, “Nothing I love more than firing shots at Montreal.”
Another fan wrote, “Pacioretty comes out with superlatives every time he joins a new team. His exaggerations are losing their impact.” In some way, that’s accurate. When you consider that the veteran forward has played for the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, and Carolina Hurricanes, he’s been on some talented teams that include talented players. To say that the Leafs are the “hardest” group he’s been a part of seems like a stretch.
Is This Pacioretty Just Warming Up to Maple Leafs Fans and Media?
It’s not that this is the wrong approach to take if you’re Pacioretty. The Toronto media can be relentless and the fan base loves (perhaps needs) to hear good things about their star players heading into a season where it’s do or die. Pacioretty isn’t signed yet and while that might be a formality, it’s smart to compliment a team that he’s still working to be a part of.
As far as success goes, Pacioretty mentioned that the Leafs have had a lot of it and that’s no surprise considering how the stars approach the game. That comment is also debatable. Sure, the Leafs have been a strong regular-season club, but there’s a lot left to be desired when it comes to their playoff success.
Next: Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains
The Vancouver Canucks are set to make a big decision when it comes to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 9 hours ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Several Players Chasing NHL Milestones
As of 2024–25 season begins, several NHL players are on the verge of greatness....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Acquiring Ty Emberson Was More Than a Reactionary Trade
The Edmonton Oilers did more than fill a hole by acquiring Ty Emberson in...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks
Timothy Liljegren appears to be struggling under the demands of head coach Craig Berube...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 11 hours ago
Kevin Labanc Turns PTO with Devils into Deal with Blue Jackets
Kevin Labanc started with the New Jersey Devils on a PTO and wound up...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Why Oilers Can’t Throw Preseason Mistakes Away as “Meaningless”
NHL preseason doesn't matter because the wins and losses don't count. But, for the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out
The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with some minor injuries to key players. How...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Evan Bouchard Capture the Norris Trophy This Season?
Coming off a career year and historical postseason, Oilers defenseman, Evan Bouchard hunts down...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...