Pacioretty Indirectly Insults Former Teams While Praising Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty was being complimentary of his new teammates in Toronto when he spoke to the media ahead of the team’s final preseason game on Saturday. As the Leafs get set to take on the Detroit Red Wings, Pacioretty will be in the lineup, his final game before the Leafs either need to sign him to a contract or cut him loose.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is the hardest group I’ve ever been a part of.” Considering how many teams Pacioretty has played for throughout his NHL career, that’s high praise. It’s also somewhat of an indirect shot at his former teams.

One person on Twitter wrote, “Can someone remind me where he played the majority of his career?” Everyday Sens responded, “Nothing I love more than firing shots at Montreal.”

Another fan wrote, “Pacioretty comes out with superlatives every time he joins a new team. His exaggerations are losing their impact.” In some way, that’s accurate. When you consider that the veteran forward has played for the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, and Carolina Hurricanes, he’s been on some talented teams that include talented players. To say that the Leafs are the “hardest” group he’s been a part of seems like a stretch.

Is This Pacioretty Just Warming Up to Maple Leafs Fans and Media?

It’s not that this is the wrong approach to take if you’re Pacioretty. The Toronto media can be relentless and the fan base loves (perhaps needs) to hear good things about their star players heading into a season where it’s do or die. Pacioretty isn’t signed yet and while that might be a formality, it’s smart to compliment a team that he’s still working to be a part of.

Max Pacioretty hoping to become a Maple Leafs forward

As far as success goes, Pacioretty mentioned that the Leafs have had a lot of it and that’s no surprise considering how the stars approach the game. That comment is also debatable. Sure, the Leafs have been a strong regular-season club, but there’s a lot left to be desired when it comes to their playoff success.

