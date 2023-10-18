Only One Way the NHL Draft Stays Entertaining If Decentralized

The NHL has sparked discussions among teams regarding the potential “decentralization” of the draft process, a move that could see clubs participating from their own headquarters while prospects attend, similar to the format used by the NFL and NBA. Official notifications have been sent out to gauge opinions among NHL GMs, with the proposed changes likely taking effect in 2025, and possibly in 2024.
However, this idea hasn’t resonated well with the NHL fan base, who cherish the current draft format. Fans appreciate the camaraderie among general managers gathered in the same room, strategizing and making trades, while young talents get a chance to meet the team that selects them. The draft, hailed as a vital means to grow the game, instills a sense of local pride in the host city, allowing fans to witness the emotional journeys of players and their families.
If you decentralize the draft, you risk taking all of that away.
In fairness, this approach might address concerns raised by NHL teams about privacy and confidentiality. With teams working from their respective headquarters, they could conduct business without the worry of other teams overhearing sensitive information, potentially streamlining the decision-making process. More than one NHL executive has made it known that draft floor business is hard to do with everyone in earshot of your phone conversations.
In the case of Alex DeBrincat, it actually affected a trade being done in advance of the draft.
Is There A Way to Make a Decentralized Draft Entertaining?
The NHL’s draft format, where everyone congregates in one place, is an enduring and distinctive charm of the league. If decentralized, the league must explore innovative avenues to maintain the excitement and engagement that fans expect, ensuring that the draft continues to be a cornerstone of the league’s appeal.
Acknowledging fan concerns, one proposed solution could be unprecedented access to the team’s respective war rooms. By mic’ing up scouts and GMs, and providing unparalleled access to the NHL, fans could get an inside look at every war room during the draft. This transparency would enable viewers to eavesdrop on crucial discussions between general managers, including trade negotiations and draft strategies. This behind-the-scenes access could provide the immersive experience fans crave, compensating for the absence of the traditional centralized draft setting.
Some teams are already moving in this direction and filming the inner workings of the organization and putting it on a subscription service for fans in hockey-mad markets. This is just an extension of where teams are already going.
As discussions unfold, the challenge lies in finding a balance between modernization and retaining the essence of what makes the NHL draft a cherished event. Can they do it? That remains to be seen.
