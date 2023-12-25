Olivier Rodrigue Should Get NHL Chance Prior to Oilers Big Trade

Edmonton Oilers prospect Olivier Rodrigue is making waves with a standout performance in the AHL, catching the attention of fans and analysts who follow the Oilers closely. After an impressive showing with the Bakersfield Condors, where he made 37 saves in a thrilling 2-1 OT win over Coachella Valley, Rodrigue solidified his position as the top goaltender in the league in terms of save percentage.

With Rodrigue now qualified as a regular AHL goaltender and potentially proving he’s too good to be just an AHL goalie– should the Oilers give him a chance in the NHL?

At the very least, the idea of running him as the starter for Bakersfield through the end of January is gaining traction among supporters. Rodrigue’s stellar performance, combined with the Oilers’ .500 record before the holiday break, suggests that he could be a valuable asset in addressing the team’s goaltending challenges. With Jack Campbell struggling, going with Rodrigue in the AHL seems to be a no-brainer. But, how long does it take if he keeps playing well before he gets a call-up?

And, what is the best timing to make that move?

The Oilers Might Be Forced to Give Rodrique a Look in the NHL

As the Oilers find themselves up against the salary cap and their prospect pool diminishing, the timing may be perfect to take a chance on Rodrigue. With goaltending inconsistencies, including Campbell’s issues, Rodrigue emerges as a potential solution to alternate games with Calvin Pickard.

While Pickard is playing well in a back-up role in Edmonton, there are still questions about if he’s the long-term solution. Perhaps the Oilers need to find out how far they can stretch Rodrigue before it becomes imperative they look at external options. Adding a goalie via trade is going to be costly. If the Oilers don’t have to, they might be better to run with what they have.

Rodrigue’s outstanding save percentage in the AHL, outperforming other notable prospect goalies, underscores his potential as a reliable netminder. The Oilers face a pivotal decision on whether to capitalize on Rodrigue’s promising form and provide him with an opportunity at the NHL level. As the team navigates the complexities of the season, the emergence of Rodrigue could be the spark needed to elevate the Oilers’ goaltending game in the 2023-24 season.

