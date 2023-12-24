Fans Freak Out Over Suggestion Oilers Trade Evander Kane

A recent post by an Oilers journalist made the following statement and asked the following question: “What has become abundantly clear is that the Oilers’ top-six can function very well without Kane, begging the question, do the Oilers even need him on the roster or are they better off moving him and opening up space?” Fans were quick to call the writer out for suggesting the team move on from one of the most productive wingers the Oilers have had in the past two-and-a-half seasons, many reminding him that Kane offers something no other Oiler does. In fact, his skill set is hard to find around the NHL.

The Oilers have established their top-6 without Evander Kane, opening up the conversation of if he should be traded. #LetsGoOilers #THW https://t.co/8fGMD35sMO https://t.co/8fGMD35sMO — Rob Couch (@RobCouch555) December 23, 2023

In trying to see both sides of the debate, I can understand where the author is coming from. His argument is that Kane not playing in the top six equates to a lot of money being spent in the lower part of the forward corps and perhaps that money can be better used elsewhere. The Oilers do have holes to fill and the $5.125 million on Kane’s cap hit could solve a number of issues.

At the same time, Kane is not always in the bottom six and is capable of playing on the top line. He’s got 13 goals and 23 points in 31 games and doing so while not completely healed from a freak accident last season that took him out for half of the season. On pace for 34 goals, why would the Oilers trade that kind of production? And, when you factor in the fact that he’s a willing combatant, brings people into the fight and plays on the edge (which is often needed), losing that element from your lineup could be detrimental come playoff time.

Evander Kane Heritage Classic

Oh, and Kane has proven himself in the playoffs, with 16 goals in 27 games for Edmonton since his arrival.

Fans Jumped All Over His Trade Suggestion

The reactions in the comments section on social media to the post made it clear that most Oilers fans support the idea of hanging onto Kane. One Twitter user wrote, “Horrible post.” and another said, “Awful post. The fix is temporary and Kane belongs in the top 6. Also, you need a player like this when playoff comes.” Another said, “There isn’t a player you want in game 83 more then this guy.”

The Oilers aren’t trading Kane. Not unless they offer for him is beyond the expectations of anything the team thought they might get from another club. Even then, Kane has a no-move clause. If he doesn’t want to be moved, he’s not going anywhere.

Next: Is Calvin Pickard Enough for Oilers in the Playoffs?