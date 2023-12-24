Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Calvin Pickard secured his second win of the season for the Edmonton Oilers this past Friday night, steering away 23 shots in an impressive 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Hailing from New Brunswick, Pickard seems to have found a comfortable groove against the Devils, maintaining an unblemished career record of 4-0 against the team. He’s also settling in nicely in a limited role for the Oilers, offering some time to figure out their netminding situation.

Since his recall from Bakersfield, Pickard has exceeded expectations, providing the Oilers with a reliable goaltender while the Jack Campbell drama has taken center stage. Despite his current stats of a .898 save percentage and a 2.99 goals-against average, slightly below his career averages, Pickard’s contribution has been instrumental in granting the Oilers valuable breathing space. Moreover, his standout performances have allowed a well-rested Stuart Skinner to shine, as witnessed in his stellar display at Madison Square Garden.

Calvin Pickard starts while Nugent-Hopkins is reunited with McDavid & Hyman as the #Oilers look to get back in the win column in New Jersey. @TonyBrarOTV has your @trulyseltzer pre-game refresher! pic.twitter.com/hPiqBWyrAC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 21, 2023

As brought up by Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, while Pickard has been a solid presence, questions linger about his ability to maintain this level of performance over the course of the regular season. This is especially true given the step back Skinner seemed to take in the playoffs last year when he took the lead role. The demand for a steadfast goalie becomes even more critical in the postseason. Acknowledging Pickard’s resilience and professionalism, Leavins doubts that he’s going to be enough or that he can handle the pressure of postseason play.

Pickard Knows His Role, Can He Give the Oilers More?

Prior to his start against the Florida Panthers last week, Pickard said, “I just want to go in there, do my part and take care of what I can control.” Playing well in the starts he’s given is all he can do. And so far, there’s reason to be optimistic. But, his starts have been spread out and the Oilers might try to find someone a bit more reliable if asked to carry a heavier load.

Calvin Pickard Oilers

In 2006, the Oilers traded for Dwayne Roloson and he helped take that team all the way to the Stanley Cup Final until injured in the series against Carolina. Is there another Roloson out there? Maybe it’s Pickard.

Maybe it’s prospect goalie Olivier Rodrigue. He had a fantastic start for the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday. Rodrigue’s stellar efforts, including a remarkable 37-save performance in a 2-1 OT win over Coachella Valley, showcase the depth in the Oilers’ goaltending pipeline, adding an intriguing subplot to their goaltending narrative.

Next: Maple Leafs Dip Toes in Goaltending Market, But Sellers Asking a Lot