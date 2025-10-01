Kaprizov’s Record Deal Shines Spotlight on Draisaitl’s Bargain Contract

Kirill Kaprizov’s massive new contract with the Minnesota Wild is garnering a ton of attention across the NHL, not only because of its size but because of how it will impact other free agents moving forward. The big names who will sign next now have a high mark to compare themselves to. What’s also fascinating is how fans are now reacting to deals for big stars that have already been signed, including Leon Draisaitl.

Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million extension that carries a $17 million average annual value (AAV), the largest in league history by total dollars. That AAV accounts for 16.35% of the projected $104 million salary cap in 2026–27. By contrast, Leon Draisaitl’s recently signed $14 million AAV extension with the Edmonton Oilers looks like one of the league’s biggest bargains.

At today’s $95.5 million cap, Draisaitl accounts for just 14.7% of the Oilers’ cap. Even Connor McDavid’s current $12.5 million AAV, which was 15.7% of the cap in its first season (2018–19), now appears to be a better value than Kaprizov’s record-breaking number. If McDavid re-signs in Edmonton for the rumored number of around $15-$16 million, it will make Kaprizov’s extension arguably appear to be an overpayment.

Compared to Draisaitl, Kaprizov’s deal has already received criticism.

Leon Draisaitl will not miss much time for Oilers

Draisaitl’s résumé makes the comparison starker. The German superstar has posted six 100-point seasons and ranks among the NHL’s most dominant offensive players. Kaprizov, while undeniably a top-10 talent and vital to Minnesota’s franchise, has managed just one 100-point season.

Draisaitl is relatively healthy, as much as any major superstar can be. He plays through injuries and has been a standout performer in multiple playoff series where he was anything but 100 percent. Last year, Kaprizov was limited to 41 games due to injury. While he still tallied 25 goals and 56 points, questions remain about his durability.

Critics argue Kaprizov isn’t worth more than McDavid, and many suggest he certainly isn’t worth $3 million per season more than Draisaitl. Even if fans don’t want to call Kaprizov’s deal an overpay, based on the rising salary cap. It’s hard to argue Draisaitl’s deal is anything but a bargain.

Regardless, Kaprizov’s deal cements him as the highest-paid winger in NHL history—and makes Draisaitl’s $112 million extension look like a masterclass in value.

