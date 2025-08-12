Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Who Declined Trades Could Ultimately Decide Deadline Impact
Several Oilers used their no-trade protection to stay put, which could determine just how bold Edmonton can be at the trade deadline.
Perhaps it’s too early for teams to be thinking about the 2026 NHL trade deadline closing in. Still, for the Edmonton Oilers, they already know their path to making a significant move is going to be challenged by how handcuffed they are with clauses on some of the players they might look to deal.
During the summer, management came to many players on the team and had quiet conversations about no-trade clauses. Everyone but Viktor Arvidsson and Evander Kane invoked their right to stay put.
A report early in the summer by Elliotte Friedman was that GM Stan Bowman sat down with several veterans holding trade protection to gauge their openness to a move. Players like Darnell Nurse and Adam Henrique made it clear they were unwilling to leave and wanted to remain a part of the club’s current Stanley Cup push.
Those conversations will eventually loom large.
Bowman has limited flexibility, and while cap space is becoming more available across the league, for the Oilers, things are still tight. Any significant addition may require moving the contract from a player currently unwilling to waive.
What If These Oilers Don’t Change Their Minds?
According to Oilers insider Bob Stauffer, Edmonton’s target is clear: a bigger Top-9 forward to add size and scoring depth. Last year’s Trent Frederic acquisition, followed by an eight-year extension, is viewed as the model for what the team might be looking to do again. If they can get that type of player, they’ll try. However, because current roster players might make it harder to make a direct financial trade, the Oilers could be willing to move their 2027 first-round pick.
That pick, while valuable, may land the Oilers less than their ideal target.
For now, the question isn’t just who the Oilers want — it’s who’s willing to go. Some of that may be determined by how the season plays out and who is getting opportunities and who is not. Those “yes” or “no” answers from weeks ago could end up deciding whether Edmonton makes the kind of deadline splash that turns a contender into a champion.
