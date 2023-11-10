Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers were up to something this week. Whether that was coaching change, a management move, or a big trade, whatever it was didn’t get done. That said, it still might. After another loss, this time to the San Jose Sharks of all teams, it’s clear something is broken with the Oilers and it could take a move and play from the outside to fix it.

During his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said:

“There are people in the league who believe the Oilers were on the precipice of a big move on Wednesday. I don’t know what happened… but I had people say to me, watch the Oilers in goal, they’re up to something, and they weren’t talking about [Jack] Campbell.”

So, if the big move wasn’t sending Campbell down to the minors after he cleared waivers, what was it? It is believed it had to do with the goaltending and the Oilers potentially acquiring someone. Rumored names include Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington and a few others.

There are plenty who believe head coach Jay Woodcroft is likely to lose his job after this incredibly bad start. Others think GM Ken Holland is to blame, with some possible division in management as Jeff Jackson is now the CEO and may be running out of patience. If it is or was neither of those things, and the move was a trade, who was it?

Ken Holland NHL Draft 2023

There aren’t a lot of pieces the Oilers can move right now that have value. In many cases, the Oilers would be selling low and buying high. That’s not a good recipe when it comes to winning a trade. There are names like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both whose value will likely never drop regardless of what’s going on. But, neither is likely to be discussed in a trade, at least not yet. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a solid contract for what he gives you, but if you move him, you’ll be immediately looking for someone like him.

Darnell Nurse is playing well, but not like a $9 million defenseman and few, if any teams, would take on that contract. Connor Brown’s bonus kicks in after one more game, and he’s injured. That’s too risky. Zach Hyman isn’t going anywhere. Evander Kane might be tough to move considering his past and his contract.

Players Who Might Actually Have Value

Warren Foegele has played well. Cody Ceci could be moved too. Ryan McLeod might typically be someone the Oilers could swing in a deal, but he’s gotten off to a lousy start and it’s a fair question to ask who might even want him right now. Evan Bouchard has not had a good season defensively, but his offense is so potent that there will be teams that consider him if he’s available. Stuart Skinner is a goalie teams would look at.

Does something need to give? Is a trade the right move? The coaching change is the easiest thing to do. It might not be the right move, but it’s the one with the path of least resistance.

Next: 3 Takeaways from Oilers Humiliating 3-2 Loss to the Sharks