3 Takeaways from Oilers Humiliating 3-1 loss to the Sharks

It’s hard to imagine that this isn’t rock bottom for the Edmonton Oilers. As bad as they have been all season long, Thursday night’s loss to the San Jose Sharks – a team who entered the game with one win all season – was flat-out embarrassing. This group appears lifeless with no sort of answer as to how to get on track.

The Oilers have now lost four straight to drop their record to 2-9-1 on the year. Some will suggest it is still early, but this team already has a ridiculous amount of ground to make up due to their struggles thus far. With that said, here are the three main takeaways from this outing.

Offence Nowhere to Be Found

Connor McDavid is clearly not at 100 percent. That much is obvious, and understandable as to why he isn’t producing. What isn’t understandable is the fact that the rest of this team is sleeping at the wheel. Leon Draisaitl, who has been arguably the second-best player in the NHL for the last number of seasons aside from McDavid, was flat-out horrendous in this outing, as he didn’t have his feet moving from the get-go.

It isn’t just Draisaitl who has been bad up front, either. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (despite his goal tonight) hasn’t been noticeable whatsoever as of late, while Zach Hyman hasn’t been a whole lot better. Evander Kane has been the best of the bunch, but he was also very quiet in this one. It is a shocking development given how loaded this forward group looks on paper.

Not Getting the Saves Needed

Pinning this game on Stuart Skinner wouldn’t be fair to do. He can’t be faulted for any of the three goals allowed, as one was simply an unlucky bounce, while two others were defensive miscues. That said, it was yet another night where an Oilers goaltender was unable to post a save percentage above .900, as he stopped just 14 of the 17 shots fired his way.

With the Oilers having the second-best goalie on the ice yet again in this one, you can’t help but think Ken Holland is close to pulling the trigger on a deal. Journeyman and recent call-up Calvin Pickard isn’t the answer, and Skinner clearly isn’t getting it done right now, either. If the season is to be saved, the time is now for the Oilers to find a goaltender capable of making a key save at the right time.

Woodcroft is in Serious Trouble

Holland doesn’t want to fire Jay Woodcroft. He is smart enough to realize that the 47-year-old is a very talented coach. Unfortunately, he has little else he can do. The decision to send Jack Campbell to the AHL was likely made in order to provide a spark to this group, and as tonight’s game versus the Sharks has proven, it didn’t work.

While it isn’t fair to blame these struggles on Woodcroft, it is easier to replace a coach than an entire roster. It is clear that, for whatever reason, this group isn’t responding to him. With the expectations they had entering the season, Holland doesn’t have any more time to wait, and this embarrassing loss may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Division Points Gap Becoming Insurmountable

The Oilers have played just 12 games this season, and somehow already trail the Vegas Golden Knights by 18 points for first place in the Pacific Division. Considering the Oilers were expected to be right in the mix for the division title, it helps further prove just how bad they have been this season. A division title at this point feels next to impossible, which nobody thought could be said this early into the year.

