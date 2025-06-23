Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Updates: Possible Goalie Target, Bouchard Contract, and More
Friedman says the Oilers are exploring goaltending options, weighing the extension for Evan Bouchard, and could keep Kasperi Kapanen.
On the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman offered a glimpse into the Edmonton Oilers’ offseason priorities—and it’s clear the team has some major decisions ahead.
Friedman noted that Oilers management is beginning meetings this week to finalize parts of their roster plan. While the defense group is considered solid and there’s cautious optimism around goaltending, Friedman emphasized that netminding remains the most pressing concern. “The best goalie available in free agency is Jake Allen,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the route they’ll go, but they’re definitely looking into the trade market.”
In fact, Friedman said the Oilers have consulted with some of their top players about possible goalie targets, adding, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they go over some options and say, ‘Here’s what we could do, what do you like?’”
He also touched on Viktor Arvidsson, saying that he’s open to working out a deal despite the forward holding control over his destination. Meanwhile, Friedman added that winger Kasperi Kapanen has a good chance to stick with the club, noting, “There’s a spot for him there.”
What are the Oilers Doing with Bouchard?
Perhaps the most intriguing update was on Evan Bouchard, who is due for a significant raise. Friedman called his upcoming contract “a massive number,” regardless of term length. When Bouchard signed his expiring bridge deal, it was largely due to cap constraints. Now, the Oilers might be forced into a $10 million AAV even if they go shorter term. Friedman said his arbitration case doesn’t help Edmonton because a source he talked to says an arbitrator will award $10 million.
Next: Is Now the Right Time for the Oilers to Trade for John Gibson?
