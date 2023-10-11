Oilers Have Picked Starting Goaltender For Opening Night

In an anticipated season opener for the Edmonton Oilers, goaltender Jack Campbell is rumored to be the starter set to take the ice in Vancouver on Wednesday night. Observers noted Skinner’s presence in the visitor’s net during the team’s optional skate, a strong indicator of his starting role. But, it was Campbell who was first off the ice, and insiders like Mark Spector wrote, “Campbell first off. Looks like he starts.”
This decision feels like a logical choice for head coach Jay Woodcroft. The goaltending strategy appears to involve a rotation between Skinner and Jack Campbell, with the potential for increased playtime based on performance. But, Campbell played so well in preseason for the Oilers that he made a case potentially too strong to ignore.
Campbell showcased an impressive performance during the pre-season, allowing only one goal in each of his three starts against formidable opponents. Had the Oilers gone with Skinner that decision wouldn’t have been without merit. Skinner, although facing a setback with a .886 save percentage due to a challenging start in Vancouver, demonstrated solid performance in his other appearances. Woodcroft must be feeling Campbell, in this instance, gives them a better chance to win.
Competition This Season Should Remain Fierce
The competition between the two goaltenders is expected to be fierce, with both players vying for more time on the ice based on their game-to-game performance.
Oilers fans are eagerly anticipating how Skinner and Campbell will fare throughout the year, but fans will get to see how Campbell does in the season opener against the Canucks. With the goaltending position being a critical factor in the team’s success, the coaching staff’s decision reflects a strategic approach aimed at maximizing the strengths of both Skinner and Campbell throughout the season.
As the puck drops in Vancouver, all eyes will be on Campbell as he aims to make a strong statement and set the tone for the Oilers in the 2023-24 NHL season.
In other news, it appears Mattias Ekholm will not play. He took extra reps on the ice for the Oilers at the end of practice, likely signifying that he’s not quite ready to go.
