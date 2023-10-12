Oilers “Laid An Egg” In Humbling 8-1 Loss to the Canucks

Saying his team, to a man, collectively “laid an egg” in the opening game of the season, Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft noted that the team remained at a pre-season level of work ethic and competition and they “own it”. He said, “We’re all in this together” and the team just got a lesson in regular season work ethic and battle level.

Brett Kulak said, “You gotta park it and move on.” Connor McDavid noted, “You get ready for the next one.” Darnell Nurse said, “Simply just wasn’t good enough.”

"We all own it, we’re all in this one together."



Coach Woodcroft shares his thoughts on the game. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/BZzGumEGcj — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 12, 2023

When asked if there was anything tactically that needed improvement, Woodcroft went back to the level of compete and said that no players won battles and lived up to the level of play they were accustomed to. When asked about pulling the goalie, he said he was trying to change momentum and it didn’t work.

Woodcroft was asked about missing Mattias Ekholm and he responded, that the defenseman not being in the lineup had anything to do with their level of execution or battle level. “He had nothing to do with what we just witnessed.”

There was a lot wrong with the way the team played. “It was not good enough, we have better, we know it, we laid an egg, we get a chance to work at our game and get another crack at this team on Saturday.”

What Went Wrong for the Oilers?

The Oilers faced a nightmarish start with a lackluster defensive performance. Both goaltenders, including the very hot Jack Campbell (three stellar performances in pre-season) and a Calder Trophy Finalist from last season in Stuart Skinner, allowed four goals each. Campbell was pulled early, but it changed nothing. Even the team’s stars couldn’t escape the frustration, taking penalties that only added to their misery. It was a total meltdown on all fronts.



One of the most concerning outcomes of the game is the potential injury to Dylan Holloway. He blocked a shot while on the penalty kill in a game where the outcome seemed clear by the time the score hit 7-1. Woodcroft didn’t have an update.

Credit Goes to the Canucks

As bad as the Oilers were, credit must be given to the Canucks, who dominated the game. J.T. Miller displayed his brilliance with an impressive five-point performance, while Brock Boeser netted an incredible four goals. Elias Pettersson played with unwavering determination, looking like a man possessed on the ice. The Canucks capitalized on their momentum and took full advantage of an Oilers team that was far from its best. Notably, the Canucks excelled on the powerplay, converting on three out of six opportunities.

While it’s crucial not to overreact to a single game, the Oilers have undoubtedly been left with plenty to ponder as they prepare for Saturday’s matchup. This disappointing start serves as a stark reminder that Edmonton needs to show up and play hard against any team. The Oilers are now faced with the challenge of regrouping and proving their worth as Cup contenders.

