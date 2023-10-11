Maple Leafs Wanted Big Oilers’ Defenseman In Declined Trade

Adding more detail to his podcast where he noted the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs had been in trade conversations this past week, Elliotte Friedman reported in his written 32 Thoughts column that it was the Toronto Maple Leafs who reportedly had their eyes set on moving Sam Lafferty to Edmonton.

According to Friedman, the proposed deal Toronto pitched would have seen Vincent Desharnais heading to Toronto. Not only was this a strategic move by the Maple Leafs to free up some crucial cap space, but the Leafs were trying to move an expendable forward for a big, physical defenseman — something they badly need.

Lafferty, while a valuable asset, had become a piece the Leafs could afford to move due to the team’s evolving roster dynamics. What they didn’t have was a big man on the blue line like Desharnais.

Sam Lafferty Vincent Desharnais trade talk Leafs Oilers

Friedman wrote:

Before Toronto traded Sam Lafferty to Vancouver (a nice pickup), the Maple Leafs called the Oilers. Edmonton’s liked him for a while, poking around last season before he was moved by Chicago. It obviously didn’t happen, but the Maple Leafs asked about Vincent Desharnais. He fits what they are looking for. He’s a favourite of the Oilers’ coaching staff. During an exhibition game in Calgary, head coach Jay Woodcroft put him out there as the extra skater when Jack Campbell was pulled in a 1-0 game. Desharnais went to the front of the net, putting on a great screen as Edmonton scored. I’d love to see that during the season.

Oilers Not Willing to Give Up Desharnais

The Oilers, however, were not willing to part ways with their hulking defenseman, Desharnais, even in exchange for a promising forward like Lafferty. The Oilers’ decision was rooted in their belief in Desharnais’ potential and his significant role in their future plans. The coaching staff’s confidence in Desharnais was evident as he received unexpected extra minutes on the ice, a testament to his growing importance to the team, dating back to last year’s playoffs.

Ultimately, Lafferty found a new home with the Vancouver Canucks, leaving behind the trade speculation. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs and Oilers continue their respective quests to strengthen their rosters. For Toronto, the pursuit of a big physical defenseman remains a priority, while the Oilers are focused on nurturing the talent they have, with Desharnais at the forefront of their plans.

