NHL News
Vitali Kravtsov Returns to NHL with Canucks With Key UFA Clause
After a better season in the KHL, Vitali Kravtsov returns to Vancouver on a one-year deal that could make him a UFA.
Former New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov is making his way back to the NHL. After a stint in the KHL, the 25-year-old forward has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Kravtsov was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the first round, ninth overall.
The contract will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level and $450,000 in the minors, but it also includes an intriguing wrinkle that could significantly impact his future. “Vitali had a strong season in the KHL and was an impact player for his team,” said GM Patrik Allvin. “In his two seasons in Russia, he has worked hard on his game, and we look forward to seeing where Vitali is at when he comes to training camp in Penticton.”
According to PuckPedia, if Kravtsov fails to play in at least 16 NHL games this season, he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer under Group 6 status. This appears to be Vancouver’s final swing to see if the player can turn into a useful asset. The Canucks traded for Kravtsov in 2023, sending Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick to the New York Rangers. Thus far, it’s be a reclamation project that hasn’t panned out.
Kravtsov struggled during his first NHL stint, but his return comes after two seasons in Russia. He posted 27 goals and 58 points in 66 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk. He added six goals in 19 playoff games.
Whether he can make the NHL transition remains to be seen. As Daniel Wagner of Vancouver Is Awesome writes, “Don’t get too excited; it’s Vitali Kravtsov.” Perhaps at best, he is a low-cost, low-risk bet.
Next: Status of Canadiens’ Kirby Dach Explains Trade Talk
