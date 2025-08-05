Bruins’ Trade Window Closing: Swayman Needs Early Bounce-Back

After a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, there are legitimate questions in Boston regarding the future of goaltender Jeremy Swayman. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors his summer, and while it doesn’t seem like theories are anything more than loose speculation, the goaltender needs to have a bounce-back season if he wants to quiet the trade noise.

Swayman signed an eight-year, $66 million contract last fall, but has yet to live up to the expectations that came with it. Now, a rebound is required if the Bruins don’t think about pivoting, dumping his deal, and finding another starter. Not only is this season important — it may be necessary to avoid him being dumped for pennies on the dollar.

Why this becomes so critical to watch this season is because of the clause in his contract. Swayman carries a full no-move, but not until the 2026-27 season. If the Bruins are going to move on, it likely has to happen over the next few months.

Swayman considering trade from Bruins

Swayman Has Little Time to Convince the Bruins He’s Found His Game

Swayman’s struggles were glaring. He posted a 3.11 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage — both career lows. While the Bruins’ blue line didn’t bail him out much, Swayman looked nothing like the All-Star he once was. The sky started falling late in the season when he went 2-8-1 in his final 11 starts. In seven of those games, he allowed four or more goals.

Despite those numbers, there are reasons for optimism. Swayman was excellent at the 2025 World Championship, going undefeated with a .921 save percentage and helping the U.S. win gold. He also finished the season healthy and motivated, saying in April, “I can play better… I can’t wait to work on it.”

If he doesn’t rebound in 2025-26, the Bruins — already retooling — could start exploring other goaltending options. Can he make a case to keep him early in the season? Or, are the Bruins willing to wait if it looks like he’s trending in the wrong direction?

