Oilers Place Adam Erne on Waivers, Another Move Coming

The Edmonton Oilers have decided to waive forward Adam Erne after he failed to make a significant impact in the team’s first eight games of the season. Noting in a statement on Tuesday, “Forward Adam Erne has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment,” a number of fans in Edmonton responded with excitement about what subsequent move might follow. Many asked what took the Oilers so long to make this decision. Erne had no points in six games for the team.

Forward Adam Erne has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 31, 2023

Erne, who earned a spot on the roster through a professional tryout contract, struggled to produce, leading the team’s management to explore alternative options to bolster their performance. Ryan Rishaug of TSN writes, “Not sure what the plan is with Erne going on waivers, but I’d be giving [Raphael] Lavoie some serious thought after his performance the other night. Sending the message to that player that when he plays with ferocity there’s a place for him on the big team.”

Amidst speculation about potential replacements, questions have arisen regarding the promotion of young talent like Raphael Lavoie or the possibility of signing veteran Sam Gagner to a two-way NHL deal, bringing him in as a replacement on the fourth line. The Oilers are carefully weighing their choices, aiming to find a solution that will help them regain their momentum in the league.

The decision to waive Erne may have coincided with Lavoie’s impressive performance, leading him to be named the player of the week in the AHL. Despite his success, the Oilers might opt to keep Lavoie in the minors for further development, ensuring he receives substantial playing time to hone his skills before making a significant leap to the NHL.

Erne Has Struggled Out of the Gate

Erne’s struggles have been particularly evident in missed opportunities, including failing to capitalize on open nets near the crease. For a team striving to secure contributions from their bottom six forwards, such inefficiency becomes a significant concern. With the Oilers in win-now mode, patience is wearing thin, especially given their disappointing start to the season.

As the team searches for a way to turn their season around, these strategic moves will play a vital role in reshaping the roster and reigniting the Oilers’ pursuit of success on the ice. Fans eagerly await further developments, curious to see how these changes will impact the team’s performance in the coming games.

