Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Sign Andrew Mangiapane to 2-Year Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.6 million. After a quiet afternoon, where the Oilers saw several players leave via free agency, GM Stan Bowman finally made a move, taking one of the potentially smarter risks by adding a gritty, former 35-goal scorer for a reasonable price.
Mangiapane’s two-year, $7.2M deal includes a full no-trade clause in the first year and five-team trade list in year two.
?✍️‼️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 2, 2025
The #Oilers have signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.6 million. pic.twitter.com/z2ZycYsFxZ
Mangiapane has had two down seasons with the Washington Capitals since breaking out with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22. However, if he can bounce back with some skilled forwards, he’s got the chance to score in bunches.
Bob Stauffer notes that Mangiapane had offers north of $4 million per season, but he chose the Oilers seeing it as a potentially strong fit. He’ll get an extended look in the top six and if he meshes with Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid, it might turn out to be a wise choice. Still only 29 years old, a two-year run of top-level production could secure him a sizeable bump when the salary cap is around $114 million.
However, his lack of production over the previous two seasons means the Oilers are taking a risk. He’s less expensive than Viktor Arvidsson, but he might be no more useful.
