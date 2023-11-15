Oilers Make a Number of Roster Moves Ahead of Kraken Game

The Edmonton Oilers have made several changes to their roster. Defenseman Philip Broberg, along with forwards Raphael Lavoie and Adam Erne, has been called up from the Bakersfield Condors, the team’s AHL affiliate. Meanwhile, forwards Mattias Janmark and Dylan Holloway have been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Janmark’s LTIR placement is retroactive to October 26th. According to Puck Pedia, before using LTIR, the Oilers likely first called up Broberg to include his performance bonuses in the LTIR pool. They then utilized LTIR with $35,000 in cap space. After adding Janmark and Holloway to LTIR, Lavoie and Erne were called up. The Oilers now have $276,000 in cap space in LTIR.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔹Defenceman Philip Broberg, forward Adam Erne & forward Raphael Lavoie have been recalled from the @Condors.

🔸 Forwards Mattias Janmark & Dylan Holloway have been placed on LTIR.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/L8JZd026Nq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 15, 2023

Janmark has been sidelined since October 26th due to a shoulder injury. He has not returned to skating, emphasizing the long-term nature of his absence. Despite scoring 10 goals and 25 points last season, Janmark has yet to register a point in seven games this year.

Related: Injury Blow for Oilers as Dylan Holloway Faces Extended Absence

Holloway’s injury misfortune continued as he landed on LTIR shortly after falling awkwardly into the boards during Monday’s game against the New York Islanders. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Holloway’s absence would be “longer-term,” after Tuesday’s practice.

Who Slots In Where For the Oilers?

Bringing Broberg back provides Knoblauch with more defensive options, allowing him to potentially shift Vincent Desharnais out of the everyday lineup. Broberg, who wasn’t getting much ice time under Jay Woodcroft, could welcome a fresh start under the new coach and assistant coach Paul Coffey. The recall may offer him a chance to make strides in becoming a regular at the highest level.

Philip Broberg Upper Deck Oilers

Erne, 28, adds depth to the forward lines but he hasn’t been very effective in the games he’s played this season. He has not scored in six NHL games this season and fans have been quite vocal about his lack of production. Lavoie, aged 23, has had an impressive AHL breakout over the last two seasons, showcasing strong offensive production. He was sent down and then immediately recalled, likely as a transactional play that had everything to do with the salary cap.

For the upcoming game, Erne will play alongside Hamblin and Lavoie, while Broberg won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Next: Oilers’ Draisaitl Fined By NHL Player Safety for Nasty “Trip”