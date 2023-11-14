Injury Blow for Oilers as Dylan Holloway Faces Extended Absence

In a setback for the Edmonton Oilers, young winger Dylan Holloway was noticeably absent from Tuesday’s practice session. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 reported that Holloway sustained a knee injury when he collided awkwardly with the boards during the second period of Monday’s game against the New York Islanders. The incident has raised concerns, and it is anticipated that Holloway could be sidelined for a few months.

Holloway injured his knee on this play. Expected to miss a few months. Horrible luck. https://t.co/jyPAbIrUXH — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 14, 2023

Oilers new head coach Kris Knoblauch, addressing the media after practice, delivered the unfortunate news that Holloway’s absence will extend into a longer-term recovery. This comes as a blow to the promising player, who had been making strides in finding his form with the Oilers.

Holloway, a young talent, has faced a series of injuries since concluding his collegiate career, making this latest setback especially disheartening. Fans had seen glimpses of his potential on the ice, and the extended absence will undoubtedly test the team’s depth. The Oilers and their supporters are now left hoping for a swift and successful recovery for the sidelined winger.

Holloway had just recently scored his first goal of the season and was starting to come on for Edmonton.

Next: Oilers’ Draisaitl Fined By NHL Player Safety for Nasty “Trip”

Edmonton Oilers’ Dylan Holloway faces extended absence with a knee injury; likely to go on LTIR.

Connor Brown Nearing Return

The good news for the Oilers is that Connor Brown is nearing a return. The forward couldn’t confirm if he would be in the lineup on Wednesday but he said he feels good. Knoblauch said they would test the knee at practice but Brown took an extended run so it appears like he might be able to go.

The Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken and look to win three in a row. If Brown plays, he’ll receive a $3.25 million payout as part of his signing bonus he signed this summer.