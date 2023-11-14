Oilers’ Draisaitl Fined By NHL Player Safety for Nasty “Trip”

Edmonton Oilers’ star forward, Leon Draisaitl, has been hit with a maximum fine of $5,000 under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for a “dangerous trip” on New York Islanders’ player Bo Horvat. While the officials deemed the play worthy of a 2-minute penalty, the NHL determined that Draisaitl’s crosscheck to the back of Horvat’s legs was not only intentional but also unnecessary, branding it a dirty play.
This incident further adds to Draisaitl’s growing reputation for displaying a fiery temper, drawing criticism from opposing fans and analysts for his perceived edge and negative body language. The German forward, known for his scoring prowess with 50 goals under his belt, occasionally lets frustration manifest in ill-advised penalties, posing a challenge for the Oilers when the team needs him most.
Critics argue that the fine, while the maximum allowable, may not be a sufficient deterrent for such dangerous plays. The crosscheck to the back of the legs, targeting the knees, is seen as having the potential to cause serious injury, possibly sidelining a player for an extended period due to the vulnerability of tendons in that area. Many are questioning the NHL’s decision, suggesting that a suspension would have sent a stronger message about the league’s commitment to player safety.
Oilers Need to Get Draisaitl Under Control
Part of the Oilers’ struggles this season have had a lot do to with lackluster seasons so far from both Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. While Draisaitl broke out with four points on Monday, when things aren’t going well for him, he can put the Oilers in a bad spot with his continued lack of poor decision-making. He’s part of the leadership group and while walking the edge is fine, going over it has consequences.
There’s a difference between frustration and being dangerous or whiny.
Draisaitl’s fine, though significant for most, may be viewed as a relatively minor consequence for a player of his caliber. The Oilers should have a chat with him and let him know this is the kind of thing he can’t keep doing. That said, finding the timing might be key because the messaging likely doesn’t sink in when he also scores four points.
Next: How Silly: Firing Jay Woodcroft Won’t Solve the Oilers’ Woes
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Win in Knoblauch’s Debut: McDavid and Draisaitl Break Out
Kris Knoblauch's coaching era starts strong as the Edmonton Oilers secure a win; concerns...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Insider Reveals “True Prize” If Oilers Make an Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at a few options, but there's one netminder...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purposes of...