Edmonton Oilers
Surprising Oiler Gets Promotion with McDavid and Draisaitl on Same Line
What is the strategy behind McDavid, Draisaitl, and a surprising Oilers forward on the top line to start the season?
The Edmonton Oilers are opening the 2025-26 season with a familiar yet surprising look: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl back together on the same line. Head coach Kris Knoblauch says the move may sound counterintuitive, even ironic, but it’s actually designed to get more out of the rest of the roster.
“When they are playing together, you get a lot more out of the rest of the three lines,” Knoblauch explained. “It might sound ironic, but when Connor and Leon are each logging 21 or 22 minutes on separate lines, there isn’t much ice time left for the third and fourth lines. They feel left out. Playing them together keeps everyone engaged and allows those lines to play to their identity.”
The Oilers need more than one line to produce the offense, meaning after line one, names like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Matt Savoie, Andrew Mangiapane, and the newly-extended Vasily Podkolzin will have to step up.
Trent Frederic Getting First Look on the Top Line
The biggest question mark is who will replace Zach Hyman while he recovers from injury. Knoblauch revealed that Trent Frederic will get the first crack. That might seem surprising given he’s not the first name you think of as a top-line forward, but Knoblauch has confidence in him.
“Freddie doesn’t get enough appreciation,” Knoblauch said. “He’s strong on the wall, he can break pucks out, and he’s got good hands around the net. Those are the two most important things if you’re going to play with Connor and Leon.”
For Knoblauch, stacking the Oilers’ two superstars isn’t just about overwhelming opponents—it’s about bringing more out of Frederic and unlocking depth throughout the lineup.
Next: Future Planning: Oilers Weigh Timing on 3 Key Extensions
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
What’s He Waiting For?: McDavid Has a Question No One Can Answer
Uncover the Connor McDavid question Oilers fans are curious about, and no one can...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Malkin’s Comments Spark Trade Speculation Ahead of Season
Is a Malkin trade imminent? Dive into the uncertainty surrounding the Penguins' star player...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs and Stolarz Go Back and Forth, Insider Predicts AAV
Find out the latest news on the Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs talks and key...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes
Stay updated on RFA contracts as Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey face unresolved negotiations...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Why Disgruntled Blue Jacket a Perfect Fit for McDavid and the Oilers
Explore the potential trade of Yegor Chinakov to the Edmonton Oilers and its implications...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Scribe Maps Out Crosby’s Strongest Potential Trade Landing Spots
Find out which teams are considered strong Crosby trade spots in the latest rumors...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Future Face of the NHL Overtakes Connor Bedard in Player Poll
Connor Bedard navigates the challenges of being the franchise player amid rising talents like...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Yet Another Team Bows Out of Running for Carter Hart
Carter Hart will not be joining the Utah Mammoth, who have decided to move...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Stuck in “Doom and Gloom” McDavid Cycle, Says Source
The Connor McDavid doom and gloom cycle surrounding the Oilers is affecting team dynamics...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Morgan Rielly Calls Climate Myth Surrounding Maple Leafs “Garbage”
In a bold statement, Morgan Rielly labels the pressure of playing in Toronto as...