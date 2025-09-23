Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Lock Up Podkolzin with Three-Year Extension
The Edmonton Oilers announce a contract extension for Podkolzin. Find out how this player will impact the team’s lineup.
The Edmonton Oilers have officially signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The deal, set to begin in the 2026-27 season, carries an average annual value of $2.95 million, including a $1 million signing bonus each year and $1.95 million in base salary, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.
PODZ‼️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 23, 2025
The #Oilers have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.95 million.
Podkolzin, 24, had a strong first season with Edmonton, earning praise for his relentless work ethic and physical play. Oilers Now analyst Bob Stauffer highlighted his contributions, noting Podkolzin led the team with 211 hits and consistently played a hard forechecking style. “Middle-six forward who continues to work at his game and should add more offence in the future,” Stauffer wrote. While he’s primarily recognized as a defensive, bottom-six winger, Podkolzin aims to improve his finishing this season.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch announced the signing at the end of practice on Tuesday, receiving enthusiastic cheers from teammates.
Podkolzin the First Extension Domino to Fall
Podkolzin is one of seven pending unrestricted free agents the Oilers targeted this offseason, alongside stars like Connor McDavid and key defensemen Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak, and Jake Walman, and their two goaltenders. Among this group, Podkolzin’s extension represents the most cost-effective commitment.
Early reactions to the deal have been positive. Analysts see the contract as fair market value given Podkolzin’s development, physical style, and potential to grow offensively. The signing locks up an important depth forward for the Oilers’ roster, giving Edmonton stability in its middle-six and ensuring continuity as the team aims to compete for another deep playoff run.
With Podkolzin now under contract for the next three seasons, the Oilers can focus on integrating their other pending free agents while trying to convince McDavid that they are built to win in the future.
