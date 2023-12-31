Oilers Overcome Early Hurdles Against Kings for 4th Straight Win

In a thrilling showdown between two teams that don’t like each other much, the Edmonton Oilers secured their fourth consecutive road victory with a resilient 3-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings. Stuart Skinner, facing an early setback with two remarkable goals against him, bounced back spectacularly, making 26 solid saves and two crucial stops in the shootout. The Oilers had to overcome a tough first period, battled in the second, then Derek Ryan sealed the comeback with a decisive wrist shot in the shootout.
Despite a challenging first period where the Kings dominated, the Oilers showcased their resilience. Connor McDavid, marking his 600th NHL game, led the charge with a goal and an assist, reaching 896 career points with his 13th goal of the season. Leon Draisaitl also contributed two points, turning an offensive-zone draw into the equalizing goal.
Evan Bouchard logged a career-best 29:01 time on ice. He, led Edmonton’s defense with a 76% expected goals percentage at 5v5. Additionally, he contributed with an assist on the power play.
Reflecting on the game, McDavid acknowledged the familiar challenge of facing the Kings, emphasizing the team’s ability to hang in and grind out a win. He praised Skinner’s stellar performance, especially during the critical moments of the first period. McDavid highlighted the team’s improvement in the second period, where they regained control of the shot clock and managed to score crucial goals.
Stuart Skinner Comes Up Big Again for the Oilers
Stuart Skinner’s exceptional play over the past dozen games has been pivotal for the Oilers, potentially solidifying his position as a true number one goaltender. His performances have bought the team valuable time to address goaltending concerns, indicating his capability to play a significant role in the team’s success. He may need some rest as the starts add up, but he looks solid. Every win he gets that moves the Oilers up the standing gives the team a cushion. The Oilers are slowly moving up the Western Conference standings.
With this victory, the Oilers now boast a 14-6-0 record under coach Kris Knoblauch, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and emerge victorious, even in the face of early adversity. The win reinforces Skinner’s importance to the team’s success and adds another chapter to the Oilers’ impressive road game streak.
It is likely that backup Calvin Pickard starts tomorrow in Anaheim against the Ducks.
