Draisaitl’s Second Line: Oilers Make an Early Mistake in Preseason

It’s fair to argue that preseason doesn’t mean much in the NHL. Wins and losses are irrelevant because the games don’t count in the standings. Still, the action is important because it allows teams to take at prospects, evaluate line combinations, and test new strategies on special teams. The Oilers chose to focus on special teams Monday night when they loaded up their top unit power play in a game against the Calgary Flames, a game they lost 6-3.

Meanwhile, down in Calgary, a split squad was playing in a second preseason game and it featured two of Leon Draisaitl‘s likely future linemates. Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson were both in action, playing with Adam Henrique.

Skinner finished plus/minus – 2, as did Arvidsson and Henrique. The Oilers lost 6-1 and again, while preseason results don’t mean anything, this felt like a wasted opportunity.

Why Didn’t the Oilers Run Their Second Line?

The belief is that Draisaitl will center Skinner and Arvidsson to start the season and it’s fair to argue that their trio needs a lot more time together than the Oilers’ top power play, which has been consistently good for more than two seasons. The power play scores at will, but what isn’t known is how good Leon will be with two of the Oilers’ new arrivals.

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers defensive game

Sure, it’s likely this trio gets time down the stretch as the roster is cut during preseason. Maybe Draisaitl asked to play in Edmonton. Then again, the power play will get more time together in those final games too and Leon would have only had to go a couple of hours down the road. Why not see what Draisaitl, Skinner, and Arvidsson can do? Figure out what needs work, if there is early chemistry and make adjustments.

The Oilers chose not to do so, which is baffling.

Edmonton needs two scoring lines this season and with the loss of Evander Kane until March or April, there is no time like the present to see what this new trio can do. The makings of a dynamite line are there, but three games into the preseason, the Oilers haven’t seen them together in game action.

