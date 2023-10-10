Oilers Quick Hits: Akey, Lavoie, Niemelainen, Skinner

In a quick Edmonton Oilers news update, there are a few items worth noting as the team gears up for its first game of the season Wednesday night. The team signed a prospect to an entry-level deal, there was some insight offered as to why Raphael Lavoie was placed on waivers, some injury news, and a hint as to who might start in goal on opening night.

Oilers Sign Beau Akey To Entry-Level Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have officially inked defenseman Beau Akey to a three-year entry-level contract. Akey is set to earn $775,000 in the first year, inclusive of a $95,000 signing bonus, an $80,000 game-played bonus, and a minor league compensation of $82,500. In the second year, his salary increases to $800,000, complemented by the same signing bonus, a $55,000 game-played bonus, and the standard minor league compensation. The third year sees a further increment in his salary, reaching $825,000, with the signing bonus remaining constant at $95,000, a $30,000 game played bonus, and minor league compensation of $82,500. This arrangement results in a cap hit of $895,000 annually, with an average annual value (AAV) of $950,000.

Akey’s acquisition has been hailed as excellent value, showcasing the Oilers’ astuteness on draft day. Observers have noted his potential to evolve into a future second-pairing defenseman, lauding his exceptional puck-moving skills and his adeptness at playing a modern, strategic game. His performance during a camp game further solidified this belief, indicating that he possesses the talent and acumen necessary to make a significant impact on the ice.

Raphael Lavoie Wasn’t Making the Team Says Holland

On Monday, three Oilers, including Raphael Lavoie, successfully cleared waivers, sparking speculation that his placement on waivers was solely due to Markus Niemelainen’s injury. However, according to Oilers’ General Manager Ken Holland, this assumption by many wasn’t accurate. Holland clarified that Lavoie’s chances of making the team were slim regardless of Niemelainen’s situation.

In an update provided by Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, it was revealed that Holland had stated Lavoie would have only secured a spot on the Oilers’ roster if the team had been able to accommodate 13 or 14 forwards. Because of the salary cap, the Oilers are running short-handed and will likely only have 11 forwards to start the season. Until more room is made available or head coach Jay Woodcroft veers away from the 11-7 roster deployment, Lavoie is unlikely to get called up.

Injury Updates for the Oilers, Including Niemelainen

Mattias Ekholm and Brett Kulak hit the ice for the second consecutive day, marking a positive development in their recovery from lingering injuries. Their return to skating bodes well for the team, offering hope that these nagging issues are being overcome.

In the meantime, Markus Niemelainen also resumed his on-ice activities. Once he receives medical clearance, he is slated to be transferred to the Bakersfield Condors, creating a vacant roster spot for the Oilers. This move underscores the team’s proactive approach in managing player rotations and ensuring optimal fitness among the lineup.

Additionally, Adam Erne was spotted practicing on the ice as well. Speculation arises that he might be officially signed once Niemelainen’s relocation is finalized, potentially indicating an upcoming roster addition for the Oilers.

Is Stuart Skinner Starting on Opening Night?

It hasn’t been announced by the team, but Stuart Skinner was in the starter’s net at practice on Tuesday. That’s an early sign he might be the starter in Game 1. There was a lot of debate throughout pre-season as Jack Campbell played extremely well that maybe he’d earned the nod.

It appears the coaching staff is sticking with last year’s better netminder and will give Campbell a chance to earn his way into the lineup.

