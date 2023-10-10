5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, there’s no denying who carries this team. They will go as far as the star power of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl takes them. That’s not to diminish the other players on the roster; however, McDavid and Draisiatl are the drivers.

McDavid’s record-breaking 153-point season, along with his collection of prestigious awards, including the Hart, Art Ross, Rocket Richard, and Ted Lindsay, showcased his unparalleled skills. Draisaitl’s 128-point performance was equally remarkable, solidifying the Oilers’ status as an offensive power.

Still, Last Season Didn’t Translate to a Stanley Cup Win

However, last season’s amazing regular-season success didn’t translate into the ultimate goal – a Stanley Cup parade down Edmonton’s Jasper Avenue. Instead, the Oilers were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. This left many Oilers fans wondering if they had missed their best chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup.

This season, there continue to be concerns about the team’s depth, the lack of salary cap space, and what some are calling a thin prospect pool. There is rising pressure on general manager Ken Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft to make the most of McDavid’s and Draisaitl’s prime years.

But, what would it be like if all the bounces that could happen during any NHL regular season fell in favor of the Oilers? What could the season be like if things went well – and, I mean, really well?

Five Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers

Let’s assume that can happen. If it did, here are five best-case scenarios for the Oilers in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Best-Case Scenario One: McDavid and Draisaitl Continue Their Offensive Domination

One best-case scenario for the Oilers in the 2023-24 season begins with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This scenario sees them continuing their remarkable performances. Because these two superstars will maintain their elite-level production and chemistry, Oilers’ fans should expect them to display a high-scoring and dominant offense throughout the season. They will carry the team into the playoffs again this season.

Best-Case Scenario Two: The Oilers Goalies Will Have a Strong Season

A second best-case scenario for the Oilers involves Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner. This scenario sees Campbell going back to his best stretches with the Toronto Maple Leafs the season he made the NHL All-Star team. If he can once again deliver stellar goaltending performances consistently, he’s good enough to carry this team.

If Campbell lives up to expectations and performs at an elite level, that provides the Oilers with the reliable goaltending the team needs to contend for the Stanley Cup. It also allows Stuart Skinner a more leisurely development pace. He too has the looks of a strong backup goalie – for now. But, it also gives him time and more protected space to allow him the experience he needs to eventually take over as the team’s starter. If both goalies can perform to their best, it would bolster the team’s goaltending depth and translate into move wins.

Best-Case Scenario Three: The Team’s Depth Scoring Emerges

In the third best-case scenario, the Oilers’ depth scoring advances even further to become a significant asset. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, and Evander Kane will contribute consistently. That would help alleviate some of the offensive pressure carried by McDavid and Draisaitl.

If the Oilers’ secondary scoring options provide such valuable support, it would make the team more difficult to defend against. It would also take some of the pressure off the team’s defense. Playing consistently in the other team’s defensive zone is the best defense of all.

Best-Case Scenario Four: The Team’s Defensive Play Improves

Speaking of the Oilers’ defense, the fourth best-case scenario would see a noticeable improvement in the Oilers’ defensive play. The addition of Mattias Ekholm almost assures that; and, Evan Bouchard’s development will continue. If that happens, it gives the team a strong blue-line core.

As the Oilers’ defense becomes more reliable and responsible in its own end, the team will take the pressure off the Oilers’ goalies. The team’s commitment to a balanced defensive approach would naturally translate into a reduced number of goals allowed. Such a scenario supports the team’s championship goals.

Best-Case Scenario Five: The Team Experiences Postseason Success

The ultimate best-case scenario for the Edmonton Oilers is a deep playoff run. They have gone on two significant playoff runs over the past two seasons; and, they only lost to the eventual Stanley Cup winners in each of the past two playoff rounds.

This scenario sees the Oilers not only securing a playoff berth but also advancing to the later rounds. While that would signify a successful season in itself, it isn’t enough. At this stage in the Oilers’ history, winning the Stanley Cup is the goal. That success would be the pinnacle of the team’s possible achievement. It would also end seasons of playoff disappointments and solidify the team’s status as a champion.

The Bottom Line

the best-case scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023-24 season revolve around consistent production from star players, outstanding goaltending, depth scoring contributions, improved defensive play, and a successful playoff journey that culminates in a championship.

While the Oilers face significant challenges, there are paths to success in the 2023-24 season. If the Oilers can maximize their potential and go off on a deep playoff run, the team can likely compete for the Stanley Cup.

