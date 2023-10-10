Bruins Working Phones Trying to Make Room for Mason Lohrei

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney has been fervently working the phones in an effort to ensure that 22-year-old rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei finds a place on the Bruins’ opening night roster. While he was sent down to Providence as part of the team’s final cuts ahead of the regular season, Sweeney, alongside team President Cam Neely, is keen on having Lohrei in the lineup. Both recognize the young player’s talent and determination.
They are looking for a trade to free up a roster spot, but, so far, nothing.
According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, as of Monday afternoon, a source revealed the intensity of Sweeney’s efforts: “He’s been working the phones and has been all weekend. Lohrei earned a spot. Donny and Cam know that, and they want him to have it.”
Sweeney, addressing the media, confirmed the team’s deliberations about the final roster composition. Technically, final rosters are in, but the team feels that Mason made the decision difficult. There could still be movement if the Bruins can get the ideal roster they want.
Clearly, Lohrei wants to make the team. While speaking with the media, he noted: “Obviously, you want to be here. That’s why you play the game from a young age, to play in this league, and now for me to play for this organization. I think I did my best to earn that spot and make the decision difficult for them. I believe in my abilities,” he added, reflecting his confidence in his skills.
Bruins Have Been Looking Around For a Trade For Some Time
Throughout the offseason, Sweeney has been actively assessing the NHL trade market, particularly focusing on the trade interest surrounding Bruins veteran defensemen Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk, in the final season of his four-year, $14.7 million contract with a $3.6 million salary cap hit, has garnered considerable interest, as reported by an NHL pro scout on September 27.
Bruins fans eagerly await news on Lohrei’s fate as the team inches closer to the much-anticipated opening night. Can Sweeney land the trade he needs to squeeze Lohrei in?
