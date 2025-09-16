New York Islanders
Interesting Trend Taking Place with Islanders This Season
With Lou Lamoriello gone, Islanders beards are making a statement. Learn how players are celebrating their new freedom.
With former GM Lou Lamoriello now gone from the organization, the players on the New York Islanders roster have started a trend that many fans feel is long overdue — growing beards.
Lamoriello has long been known as a stickler for no facial hair or longer hair on his players. He’s forced them to be clean-shaven and cut their long locks, a move that has been frowned upon by fans and media all around the league. Following his departure, the hair started growing back.
Lou Lamoriello is off the Island and the Isles immediately threw away the razors ?— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 16, 2025
(via @NYIslanders) pic.twitter.com/p1RJ8dqvkE
Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a photo of many of the players at the yearly golf tournament, where the Islanders raised over $740k for the Islanders Children’s Foundation at the 17th Annual Golf Outing. one thing fans noticed right away was the number of players growing beards and forward Anthony Duclair trying to get his dreadlocks back.
One of the knocks on Lamoriello was that he has strict, outdated rules—no facial hair, no “weird” numbers, and arguably no individuality—claiming no player should stand out above the club. Many beards and mustaches have been cut under his watch.
Even as an unofficial “respect” practice today, enforcing such meaningless rules in the locker room remains pointless and frustrating.
Lamoriello has enforced strict grooming rules throughout his GM career—from New Jersey to Toronto to the Islanders (and now, nowhere)—emphasizing discipline and team culture over personality. Modeled after George Steinbrenner’s Yankees policies, Lamoriello values the jersey and organization above all. While fans may object, players generally accept it, understanding its role in building a consistent, committed team culture.
Of course, now that he’s gone, players are excited to go back to the looks they prefer.
