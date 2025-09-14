Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery

The Los Angeles Kings announced that veteran forward Corey Perry will miss the start of the 2025–26 NHL season after undergoing knee surgery. The 40-year-old was injured during a training skate on Friday and is expected to be sidelined for 6–8 weeks.

Perry, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles this summer worth $2 million plus another $2 million in performance bonuses, joined the Kings after a productive stint with the Edmonton Oilers. In 2023–24, he scored 19 goals and 11 assists in 81 regular-season games and added 10 goals in 22 playoff appearances as Edmonton reached its second straight Stanley Cup Final.

While Perry’s decision to leave the Oilers surprised many, it may have been driven by factors beyond money. With over $100 million in career earnings, his $2 million base salary in Los Angeles is modest. Some observers believe lifestyle and the chance to set up for retirement in California played a role, especially given the Kings are not considered as strong a contender as Edmonton.

Is a Reunion in Edmonton Less Likely Now?

Still, Perry’s move was followed by interesting speculation about whether his story with the Oilers is truly finished. If the Kings were to stumble out of the gate and fall out of the playoff picture, trade deadline chatter might have heated up. Edmonton knows Perry well, and there was talk he wanted to stay. His veteran presence and proven depth scoring made him a strong fit in their lineup if things fell the right way at the trade deadline. At a prorated, retained salary, the winger could be both affordable and effective for one last playoff run.

Corey Perry threw the Canucks off their game

This injury might change things. Missing time like this is a reminder about his age and potential injury issues, should the Oilers have considered a reunion.

For now, the Kings will wait on Perry’s recovery. General manager Ken Holland isn’t likely to make other moves seeing as Perry shouldn’t miss much more than the first month of the season.

