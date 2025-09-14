Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings report Corey Perry injury, sidelining him for up to two months after recent knee surgery.
The Los Angeles Kings announced that veteran forward Corey Perry will miss the start of the 2025–26 NHL season after undergoing knee surgery. The 40-year-old was injured during a training skate on Friday and is expected to be sidelined for 6–8 weeks.
Update on #10 Corey Perry:#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/XQVKqenwNx— LA Kings (@LAKings) September 13, 2025
Perry, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles this summer worth $2 million plus another $2 million in performance bonuses, joined the Kings after a productive stint with the Edmonton Oilers. In 2023–24, he scored 19 goals and 11 assists in 81 regular-season games and added 10 goals in 22 playoff appearances as Edmonton reached its second straight Stanley Cup Final.
While Perry’s decision to leave the Oilers surprised many, it may have been driven by factors beyond money. With over $100 million in career earnings, his $2 million base salary in Los Angeles is modest. Some observers believe lifestyle and the chance to set up for retirement in California played a role, especially given the Kings are not considered as strong a contender as Edmonton.
Is a Reunion in Edmonton Less Likely Now?
Still, Perry’s move was followed by interesting speculation about whether his story with the Oilers is truly finished. If the Kings were to stumble out of the gate and fall out of the playoff picture, trade deadline chatter might have heated up. Edmonton knows Perry well, and there was talk he wanted to stay. His veteran presence and proven depth scoring made him a strong fit in their lineup if things fell the right way at the trade deadline. At a prorated, retained salary, the winger could be both affordable and effective for one last playoff run.
This injury might change things. Missing time like this is a reminder about his age and potential injury issues, should the Oilers have considered a reunion.
For now, the Kings will wait on Perry’s recovery. General manager Ken Holland isn’t likely to make other moves seeing as Perry shouldn’t miss much more than the first month of the season.
Next: NHL Weekend Rumors: Crosby Talk, Kaprizov News, Hart’s Future, and More
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 42 seconds ago
Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings report Corey Perry injury, sidelining him for up to two...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 14 minutes ago
Flyers Trade Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Future of Carter Hart in Philly?
The Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Kaprizov Standoff with Wild Linked To McDavid’s Upcoming Deal
Learn about Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations and his pursuit of a high-value deal compared...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Ready to Trade Nick Robertson, Know Ideal Return
Find out why the Leafs may consider trading Nick Robertson despite his recent contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Here’s Who Actually Knows What’s Going On With McDavid’s Deal
Uncover the truth about the McDavid noise surrounding his contract negotiations and what insiders...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
5 Suspended Hockey Canada Players Eligible to Return to NHL, Timeline Set
What does the future hold for cleared Hockey Canada players as they return to...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Among Teams Eyeing Bruins Forward Pavel Zacha
Learn why the Canadiens are interested in the Zacha trade and what it could...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Hughes on Canucks Future: “Anything Can Change”
Delve into Quinn Hughes' comments on the 32 Thoughts podcast and what they mean...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Contract Jackpot? Eichel’s Plans in Vegas Take Unexpected Turn
Jack Eichel desires to secure the Eichel extension Vegas and why he wants to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Report: Oilers Eyeing 6-Year Deal For Important Top-4 Defenseman
Learn about Jake Walman contract rumors and what Bob Stauffer says about a possible...