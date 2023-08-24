Oilers Officially Announce 2-Year Deal With D-Man Evan Bouchard

It took a little time, but the Edmonton Oilers have finally announced a two-year extension with Evan Bouchard is officially done. The team posted on its social media pages Thursday afternoon that the two sides had come to an agreement that will see the offensively talented blueliner make $7.8 million over the next two seasons with a $3.9 million cap hit. It’s a great deal for the Oilers considering Bouchard is projected by some as a legit number one defenseman with the potential to score more than 60 points next year.
At the age of 23, he has amassed 23 goals and 66 assists across 184 regular-season NHL games, complemented by a performance of seven goals and 19 assists in 28 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Notably consistent, he achieved the 40-point milestone in both of his previous complete NHL seasons, with 43 points in 81 matches during the 2021-22 season and 40 points in 82 games in the subsequent year.
Evidencing his prowess, Bouchard distinguished himself during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, emerging as the highest-scoring defenseman with an impressive 17 points, generated from four goals and 13 assists throughout 12 games. This feat outshone his fellow blueliners, with notable players such as Brandon Montour of the Florida team and Shea Theodore of Vegas trailing behind, each contributing 13 points over a span of 21 games.
What Happens in Two Years Between Oilers and Bouchard?
The deal ties Bouchard to Edmonton through the 2024-25 season and ensures he retains his RFA status upon expiry. As Bouchard continues to amass notable point totals, a pressing question emerges: What implications does this hold for the future? The current scenario presents a momentary fix for a potentially expensive concern that might materialize within the next two years.
Should Bouchard perform up to his potential in the upcoming two seasons, his average annual value for the following contract might easily reach double-digit figures. This is an issue that the Oilers dealt with when it came to Darnell Nurse and many see him as overpaid now. Will Bouchard be another deal that the Oilers can’t avoid paying too much for when the salary cap takes a major jump?
Next: McDavid Raises Eyebrows Answering Oilers Extension Questions
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Kuznetsov and Mantha: Capitals’ Key Players Staying Put, for Now
Trade talks simmer as Washington Capitals' Kuznetsov and Mantha seem destined to remain in...
-
New York Rangers/ 21 hours ago
Alexis Lafreniere Inks Two-Year Extension with New York Rangers
New York Rangers re-sign Alexis Lafreniere to a two-year contract extension, securing the promising...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Auston Matthews Commits to Maple Leafs via $53 Million Extension
Auston Matthews signs $53 million, 4-year extension with Toronto Maple Leafs, solidifying commitment to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Still Pushing to Secure Long-Term Deal with Elias Lindholm
Calgary Flames persist in securing Elias Lindholm's future with a potential $9 million long-term...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
William Nylander Addresses Contract Situation Amidst Speculation
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman engaged, alongside co-host Jeff Marek, in an interview with Toronto...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Evan Bouchard Bridge Deal: Oilers Set to Sign D-Man For Under $4M
Edmonton Oilers near a bridge deal with defenseman Evan Bouchard, expected around $3.8 million...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Toffoli Takes Shot at Darryl Sutter’s “Mind Games” with Flames
Tyler Toffoli spoke of Darryl Sutter's mind games as coach the Calgary Flames and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
NHL Analyst Proposes Maple Leafs Trade William Nylander to Ducks
One NHL analyst made the argument that the Anaheim Ducks are an ideal fit...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Lightning Sign Brandon Hagel to 8-Year Deal Worth $6.5M AAV
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel signs 8-year, $6.5M AAV extension; fan reactions vary over...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Sheldon Souray Blasts Oilers’ Ownership in Revealing Interview
Sheldon Souray was not kind when describing how the Edmonton Oilers handled his serious...