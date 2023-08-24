Oilers Officially Announce 2-Year Deal With D-Man Evan Bouchard

It took a little time, but the Edmonton Oilers have finally announced a two-year extension with Evan Bouchard is officially done. The team posted on its social media pages Thursday afternoon that the two sides had come to an agreement that will see the offensively talented blueliner make $7.8 million over the next two seasons with a $3.9 million cap hit. It’s a great deal for the Oilers considering Bouchard is projected by some as a legit number one defenseman with the potential to score more than 60 points next year.

The #Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract with an AAV of $3.9 million. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 24, 2023

At the age of 23, he has amassed 23 goals and 66 assists across 184 regular-season NHL games, complemented by a performance of seven goals and 19 assists in 28 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Notably consistent, he achieved the 40-point milestone in both of his previous complete NHL seasons, with 43 points in 81 matches during the 2021-22 season and 40 points in 82 games in the subsequent year.

Evidencing his prowess, Bouchard distinguished himself during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, emerging as the highest-scoring defenseman with an impressive 17 points, generated from four goals and 13 assists throughout 12 games. This feat outshone his fellow blueliners, with notable players such as Brandon Montour of the Florida team and Shea Theodore of Vegas trailing behind, each contributing 13 points over a span of 21 games.

What Happens in Two Years Between Oilers and Bouchard?

The deal ties Bouchard to Edmonton through the 2024-25 season and ensures he retains his RFA status upon expiry. As Bouchard continues to amass notable point totals, a pressing question emerges: What implications does this hold for the future? The current scenario presents a momentary fix for a potentially expensive concern that might materialize within the next two years.

Should Bouchard perform up to his potential in the upcoming two seasons, his average annual value for the following contract might easily reach double-digit figures. This is an issue that the Oilers dealt with when it came to Darnell Nurse and many see him as overpaid now. Will Bouchard be another deal that the Oilers can’t avoid paying too much for when the salary cap takes a major jump?

