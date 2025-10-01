Oilers News and Rumors: Ingram, McDavid, Contracts, and More

In a quick news and rumors update for the Edmonton Oilers, the team bolstered its organizational depth in goal on Wednesday with the acquisition of Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth. Meanwhile, there are updates on the contract negotiation talks with several players and the head coach.

Oilers Add Connor Ingram in Low-Risk Trade

The team confirmed they made a trade to acquire netminder Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. Ingram will report to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Utah is retaining $800,000 of Ingram’s $1.95 million AAV, leaving the remainder of his salary off Edmonton’s cap.

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer called the move a strategic addition, noting that Ingram has NHL experience, appearing in 50 games just a few seasons ago. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos had previously linked the Oilers, but Edmonton opted to wait until he cleared waivers before negotiating a trade with Utah.

General manager Stan Bowman confirmed the organization was looking for depth and was happy to put another goalie in the system who could make an impact if he finds his game.

As for how this impacts Stuart Skinner and/or Calvin Pickard, it doesn’t. At least not right away. Bowman also confirmed that there have been no talks yet with the Skinner or Pickard camps. The Ingram acquisition is primarily about giving the Oilers another reliable option within the organization.

Are the Oilers Close on Contract Extensions?

On the contract front, Bowman said work continues on an extension for head coach Kris Knoblauch, which he expects to proceed smoothly.

Kris Knoblauch Oilers coach extension talk

Regarding Captain Connor McDavid, Bowman emphasized that the team is staying patient and there are no updates to reveal for fans. He noted the team communicates almost daily with McDavid’s agent Judd Moldaver, but “there is nothing new to report at this time.”

Oilers Call Up Several Players Due to Illness

Adding to the preseason challenges, an under-the-weather coach said a bug is circulating through the team. David Tomasek and Noah Philp missed practice on Tuesday. To account for potential absences, Edmonton called up reinforcements from Bakersfield, including forwards Connor Clattenburg, James Hamblin, and Viljami Marjala, as the Oilers prepare to face the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Knoblauch indicated bubble players may remain with the team, making it difficult to finalize decisions for the opening-night roster.

Next: Kaprizov’s Record Deal Shines Spotlight on Draisaitl’s Bargain Contract

