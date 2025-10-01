Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Trade for Mammoth Goaltender Connor Ingram
The Edmonton Oilers have traded for Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram. He will go down to the AHL and the Mammoth are retaining salary.
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth, according to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman.
The team confirmed the trade shortly afterward, announcing that Ingram will report to the Bakersfield Condors. Utah is retaining $800,000 of his $1.95 million AAV, with the remaining salary not impacting Edmonton’s cap.
🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 1, 2025
The #Oilers have acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations. The goaltender will report to the @Condors & Utah is retaining $800,000 of his $1.95 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/N08J34WdBu
Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now calls the move one that will add organizational depth to the crease for the Edmonton Oilers. He notes that Ingram did appear in 50 NHL games a couple of seasons ago.
Further updates on the acquisition are expected.
About a week ago, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that he believed Carolina might be interested in Ingram, but also said, “I have heard the Oilers are kicking tires as well, possibly on the thought of Connor Ingram.” Edmonton did not claim Ingram, instead waiting until he cleared and reaching out to Utah to make a trade and save money in the process.
This was a savvy move by general manager Stan Bowman, who, when Ingram cleared waivers, was being criticized by several fans for standing pat on the Oilers’ goalie tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
In a news release by the Oilers, they write, “Ingram (6’1”, 218 lbs, 28) has appeared in 102 career games across four NHL seasons split between the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Utah Mammoth compiling a record of 39-44-15 with a 3.14 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and seven shutouts.”
The release added:
“Following a career season in 2023-24 in which the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan product established career bests in starts (48), wins (23), GAA (2.91), SV% (.907) and shutouts (six), he was awarded the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”
Chris Johnston of TSN notes, “The salary retention in the Connor Ingram trade allows the Oilers to assign him to AHL Bakersfield without any impact on their cap. He’ll count $1.15M when/if he’s brought up to the NHL roster.”
