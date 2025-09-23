What’s He Waiting For?: McDavid Has a Question No One Can Answer

NHL insider Frank Seravalli appeared on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer and discussed what might be going through the mind of Connor McDavid as he works through a decision on his future. Seravalli says the delay has created an uncomfortable situation for all involved, because the hope was that this extension would be done by now. The hold-up seems to be McDavid trying to get answers to a question no one can answer.

Seravalli says there is one hole in McDavid’s resume. As one of the most accomplished hockey players ever to walk planet Earth, he’s gotten as close as any player and team could over the last two years. It eats away at him that he hasn’t been able to add a Stanley Cup to every other accomplishment in his NHL career. Seravalli says his decision isn’t about money, a logo, a city, or the weather. And, just because the team was good in the past, he wants to be sure that the focus and vision of this team is going to be the premier team in the league for the next several years.

However long it ends up being, that he’s going to commit for, he wants to know the Oilers are going to be in the championship mix. But, as Seravalli notes, that part is a little bit more difficult to answer because there isn’t anyone on Earth who can answer with any degree of certainty. “Sports are weird,” he said. Meaning, even the best teams can be eliminated by someone else in a seven-game series.

Connor McDavid talked about his thoughts on an extension with the Edmonton Oilers

Will McDavid Stay Loyal If No One Can Provide a Guarantee?

Elliotte Friedman also commented on the McDavid situation on Monday. He said that, with all things being equal, “I just don’t see him leaving that group, who he’s very loyal to.”

Friedman talked about how much McDavid loves his teammates. He’s best friends with Leon Draisaitl, loves Calvin Pickard as a teammate, respects and has time for Mattias Ekholm, and Darnell Nurse. He’s close to Zach Hyman. There are pieces here that McDavid would have a hard time leaving.

So, if no one can demonstrate to McDavid that they can help him get a Stanley Cup — which no one can — does McDavid re-sign with the Oilers? They have as good a chance as anyone to help him get there again.

If Edmonton isn’t giving him the best odds? Who is? Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne of the Kyper and Bourne show argued that it might not matter if McDavid just wants to leave Edmonton. Neither said they believed that to be the case, only that it was a possibility that shouldn’t be ignored. They also added that there are flaws in a lot of hockey clubs, and any team acquiring McDavid in a trade is giving up solid players to land him.

McDavid Likely Signs a Discount with the Oilers

There is a way that McDavid can up the Oilers’ odds. His pending extension has NHL insiders debating whether he’ll take less than expected to help Edmonton stay competitive. Elliotte Friedman suggested a lower deal is possible, which one GM said could reshape the league’s contract landscape.

A deal at around $15 million per season would impact other free agents, but it would give the Oilers a better chance to add pieces that help McDavid get closer to that final piece missing from his puzzle.

